Preservationists race to save Great Northern grain elevator as demolition begins

Demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator started Friday morning, adding urgency to a preservation organization's bid for a temporary restraining order from an appellate court judge.

"Even though the work has started, we're going to try to stop it," said Tim Tielman, executive director for the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture.

The organization is filing court papers with the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court's Fourth Department in Rochester.

"Hopefully a judge issues a temporary restraining order," Tielman said Friday morning. "We think the TRO is worth it."

Earlier this week, Catherine Amdur, the Buffalo commissioner of permit and inspection services, said the start of demolition would soon start.

The demolition process could take up to eight months, she said.

The grain elevator is owned by Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., commonly known as ADM, a multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation headquartered in Chicago.

A few dozen people protesting the demolition were at the site as the company began using a 165-foot excavator with a lobster claw to take down more of the brick-clad north wall where a Dec. 11 windstorm tore a large hole in the structure. That damage prompted James Comerford, then-commissioner of permit and inspection services, to allow an emergency demolition six days later.

The preservation organization has since waged a legal effort to prevent the grain elevator's demolition.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Thursday dismissed a July 5 court case in which he denied a temporary restraining order to block demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator. That dismissal opened the door for the preservation group to appeal to the appellate court.

The Great Northern is the last brick-box grain elevator with steel bins in North America, and is considered by preservationists to be an indelible part of Buffalo's waterfront heritage.

Frank Kowsky, SUNY Buffalo State emeritus professor of art history, said earlier this year that the demolition of the Great Northern would be the most significant architectural loss in Buffalo in over 70 years.

"It would be the worst loss since the loss of the Larkin Administration Building," Kowsky said, citing the Frank Lloyd Wright building demolished in 1950. "It's a world-class monument of industrial architecture."

Douglas Jemal, who has called the Great Northern "a gem," made a public offer in January of $100,000 to ADM toward its stabilization. He also offered to pay for outside structural engineers to examine the abandoned grain elevator and render an independent judgment on its condition

"I think it was a gallant fight and it could have been saved and it should have been saved, but it's not my decision at the end of the day," Jemal said. "Even if it's my personal opinion, we all have to respect the judge and the process."

Anthony Barker, president of Local 36G of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco workers and grain millers, which early on had hoped to help save the structure, also expressed disappointment.

"It's sad to see a piece of history be demolished that could very easily have been repurposed," he said.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo has argued that Comerford failed to understand the building's engineering, mistakenly concluding the hole in the north wall endangered the entire elevator instead of functioning as a curtain wall, with everything else supported by the structure's steel frame.

"The only two parties that have actually been inside the Great Northern to document and evaluate its architecture and engineering are the Historic American Engineering Record, the nation's official repository of information on significant engineering achievements, and Reyner Banham, the internationally renowned architectural historian who was dean of the UB School of Architecture," Tielman said. "Both concluded that the Great Northern's brick wall was for weather-proofing and provides no significant structural support."

Colaiacovo ruled in favor of upholding Comerford's decision twice -- on Jan. 5 and again on July 5.

"The records show the commissioner's methodical, collaborative and comprehensive process undertaken to evaluate the building after the December 2021 collapse was anything but arbitrary," Colaiacovo wrote in the July 5 ruling. "Instead, it was quite rational under the circumstances, and this court, again, will not disturb it."