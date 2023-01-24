Preservationists question state plans for historic chapel near Peace Bridge

New York State's plans for a historic chapel in the shadow of the Peace Bridge are raising objections among preservationists who fear a loss of architectural integrity and protection from the elements if inferior materials replace the current slate roof.

Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture and Culture, said while his group has not filed any formal action, it remains concerned about plans to replace the valuable slate roof with asphalt shingles, which it deems incompatible with the English Gothic Revival Style church built of Medina sandstone in 1895.

Empire State Development plans stabilization of historic Hutchinson Chapel of the Innocents The historic Hutchinson Memorial Chapel of the Holy Innocents at the former Episcopal Church…

"My understanding is that it would be restored in-kind," Tielman said, referring to preservation of existing features. "That would be the worst treatment for that roof, The best would be to repair the slate."

The tiny Hutchinson Memorial Chapel of the Holy Innocents is the last remaining structure on the site of the former Episcopal Church Home, a nursing home complex owned by the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York that was torn down several years ago. At one time, the Peace Bridge Authority eyed the 3.72-acre property for expansion of its Buffalo plaza. But those plans never proceeded after the authority acquired an $8 million lien on the property in 2012, agreeing at public auction to pay $1 million to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It still holds a lien on the property.

But the state's economic development agency eventually acquired the complex as former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo waged a high profile effort to spur more development on the New York side of the international span. Eventually ESD demolished all buildings except for the historically significant chapel, which it has sealed for a future but undetermined use. Now it wants to spend $400,000 to stabilize the building, which, in addition to roof work, includes repairing masonry and ornamental features and removing and storing the steeple.

Tielman says West Side neighbors have expressed their own concerns to him about preserving such a significant structure. He understands the expense of repairing or installing new slate, but believes the state should prioritize using the best materials possible.

"We think the state owes it to the neighborhood and the building to do it in slate," he said. "Asphalt would be just a temporary patch.

"I don't know where the determination was made to do it in asphalt," he added. "The cheapest choice is asphalt. It doesn't hold up."

Tielman also said his group will acquiesce to state plans for removal and storage of the chapel's steeple, noting future plans for its eventual restoration and re-installation.

ESD spokeswoman Laura Magee did not return calls requesting comment.

Tielman said the Buffalo Preservation Board plans to review new drawings recently submitted by the state, adding his group will hold off on any formal action for the moment.

"Let's see what happens," he said. "It's a gem of a building in a conspicuous site coming into the U.S."