Preservationist seeks to expand Genesee Gateway Historic District

A local preservation consultant is asking the city Preservation Board to expand the Genesee Gateway Historic District boundaries to cover another 16 properties on three streets – with 15 buildings in all.

Kerry Traynor of KTA Preservation Specialists wants the panel to extend the 10-year-old district to cover small portions of the east side of Ellicott Street, the north side of Genesee Street and the west side of Oak Street, according to an application that will be reviewed on Jan. 21.

The historic district was created in 2010, with nine buildings on the south side of Genesee, between Ellicott and North Oak streets. But Traynor wrote that the 2013 Buffalo Preservation Ready Survey identified a much larger area extending north to St. Michael's Place.

The expansion would include 433-461 Ellicott, 110-130 Genesee and 324-334 Oak. That’s 14 primary structures, one secondary structure, a vacant lot and a parking lot. All but one of the buildings would be considered “contributing” to the historic value of the district, according to Traynor’s application.