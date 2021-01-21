 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preservationist seeks to expand Genesee Gateway Historic District
0 comments

Preservationist seeks to expand Genesee Gateway Historic District

Support this work for $1 a month
110-130 Genesee St. - Genesee Gateway district

These buildings on Genesee Street are among 16 properties that are being considered as an expansion to the existing Genesee Gateway Historic District.

 Google

A local preservation consultant is asking the city Preservation Board to expand the Genesee Gateway Historic District boundaries to cover another 16 properties on three streets – with 15 buildings in all.

Kerry Traynor of KTA Preservation Specialists wants the panel to extend the 10-year-old district to cover small portions of the east side of Ellicott Street, the north side of Genesee Street and the west side of Oak Street, according to an application that will be reviewed on Jan. 21.

The historic district was created in 2010, with nine buildings on the south side of Genesee, between Ellicott and North Oak streets. But Traynor wrote that the 2013 Buffalo Preservation Ready Survey identified a much larger area extending north to St. Michael's Place.

The expansion would include 433-461 Ellicott, 110-130 Genesee and 324-334 Oak. That’s 14 primary structures, one secondary structure, a vacant lot and a parking lot. All but one of the buildings would be considered “contributing” to the historic value of the district, according to Traynor’s application.

Most of the buildings were used as grocery or furniture stores, with apartments upstairs, linking them to the district’s identity as a “primary commercial corridor” in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Other uses included offices, milling, meat-packing, animal or agricultural services.

“This area was historically associated with the wholesale grocery business which grew up around the Washington Street Market, formerly located immediately adjacent to the east of the district expansion,” Traynor wrote. “The group of commercial buildings in the district was a destination for shoppers for over 100 years.”

Former owners dating back to the Civil War included George Urban Sr. and George Urban Jr., who built a successful grain-milling business, as well as John H. Kamman, Gerard Lang, George Fisher, John G. Seeger and Louis Hagmeier.

“The stories embodied in the buildings in this district expansion represent examples of the ‘American Dream,’ ” Traynor wrote. “Throughout the history of this district, German immigrants and their descendants established businesses, gained financial success and social capital, and contributed to a thriving commercial area.”

And their architecture and construction is emblematic of that time, Traynor wrote, making the expansion eligible for local landmarking to protect the buildings, which are already deteriorating.

The buildings currently have multiple owners, and those that aren’t vacant include a furniture store, a bar, a restaurant, a veterinary clinic, a bookstore and a flower shop.

The Preservation Board is expected to set a public hearing in a month. The panel will also hold public hearings on Thursday for applications:

• By Derek King of Preservation Studios to designate 1762-1766 Main St. as a local landmark. According to the application, the building was designed by Louise Blanchard Bethune, the nation’s first female professional architect, and was home to the Buffalo Black Drama Workshop from the late 1960s to 1974.

• By King to designate the Monroe Building at 1786 Main and the Main Garage Co. Building at 1040 Lafayette Ave. as local landmarks. Built in 1920 for the Monroe Motor Car Co., the Monroe Building was later acquired and used by Ford Motor Co. as a dealership, and then became a Record Theatre store from 1968 to 2017, when it was acquired by a group of preservationists – including King – for a redevelopment project.

• By Severyn Development to designate seven homes at 84, 88, 90, 94, 96, 100 and 102 Florida St. as the Berrick & Sons Demonstration Homes Historic District. Known now as the Florida Street Duplexes, the vacant homes were built in 1901 and designed by prominent Buffalo architect George J. Metzger. According to the application, they are an example of early demonstration homes built by a single developer and the only group of masonry houses of their kind that Metzger designed.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Record Theatre building on Main Street sells
Business Local

Record Theatre building on Main Street sells

  • Updated

An investor group that includes Common Bond Real Estate’s Jason Yots and Buffalove Development’s Bernice Radle has acquired the former Record Theatre building at 1786 Main St. from the estate of former owner Leonard Silver, who operated the business for over 40 years. The group, which paid $375,000 through the Monroe Building LLC, plans to spent $6 million to

Developers spin a new tune at former Record Theatre
Local News

Developers spin a new tune at former Record Theatre

  • Updated

The former Record Theatre building on Main Street could soon be marching to a different beat. A group of developers is eyeing a mix of uses at 1786 Main St., from a small grocery and cafe/restaurant to rental housing. The 33,000-square-foot project, estimated to cost $7 million, is intended to add vibrancy to an inactive portion of Main Street

+4
Doughnuts, comic books – and records – coming to former Record Theatre
Books

Doughnuts, comic books – and records – coming to former Record Theatre

  • Updated

The redevelopment group that is buying the former Record Theatre complex has signed four retailers as the first tenants for space in the new $6 million mixed-use project. GObike Buffalo and Reddy Bikeshare, Gutter Pop Comics, a new record shop and Fry Baby Donut Co. will occupy more than half of the available commercial space, helping to reactivate the

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News