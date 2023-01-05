Preservation of First Presbyterian Church in Symphony Circle aided by $1.5M federal earmark

The ongoing exterior restoration and preservation of the 126-year-old E.B. Green-designed landmark church in Symphony Circle on Buffalo's West Side will be aided by $1.5 million included in the federal spending bill approved last month.

One Symphony Circle Inc., the nonprofit entity charged with overseeing the preservation of First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Pennsylvania and Wadsworth streets, noted Thursday that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins included the funding in the federal spending bill.

The Romanesque structure, which features a medina sandstone exterior and 163-foot tower, is home to Buffalo's oldest faith congregation and the "mother church" of several more, according to the church's website. The original church was founded on Feb. 2, 1812, by missionaries to the Seneca Nation and veterans of the Revolutionary War, and was incorporated as the First Presbyterian Society of the Town of Buffalo in 1815.

In a statement released Thursday, One Symphony Circle President Jonathan Cox expressed gratitude to Schumer and Higgins for securing the funds to preserve one of Buffalo's historical architectural treasures and ensure that it remains stable for another century of service to local residents.

One Symphony Circle also houses several mission-oriented services, including the Geri Lyon Food Pantry, which distributes food to families in need; the Serendipity Shoppe, a second-hand store, the proceeds from which go to benefit those living with HIV/AIDS in Western New York; the F Bites culinary training program; and Explore Buffalo’s tour program, which focuses on Western New York history.