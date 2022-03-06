Preservation group wants city to transfer historic Fruit Belt site

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture has offered to buy the city-owned Meidenbauer House for a symbolic $1.

The 1870 house, built by a family of maltsters at 204 High St. in the Fruit Belt's High Street Historic District, later came to include a conjoined property at 291 Maple St. The city took possession of it in 2005.

Two developers in recent years responded to the city's request for proposals and showed interest in the property, before backing out.

"The recent publicity regarding endangered landmarks, beginning with the Great Northern grain elevator, is especially relevant to the Meidenbauer House as a publicly-owned building," said Paul McDonnell, president of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo.

"We can't have a landmark owned by the public continue to deteriorate," he said.

In a letter to Mayor Byron Brown, the preservation organization said it would seek to restore the property according to the Secretary of the Interior's guidelines for rehabilitation and get it back on the tax rolls.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

