Preservation group challenges Great Northern decision in court

A preservation organization has returned to court seeking to reverse a recent State Supreme Court decision upholding the City of Buffalo's emergency demolition order of the Great Northern grain elevator.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, which sued to block the demolition, also urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to intervene by seizing the property by eminent domain and creating a state park by the Buffalo River.

"Whether we win or lose in the courts, the Great Northern over the last seven months has shown that it is not going to fall over because a section of curtain wall fell off, and that, as eminent engineering organizations and documentary architectural historians have found, the building was designed to stand even without any walls at all," said Tim Tielman, Campaign for Greater Buffalo's executive director.

"What endangers it is the neglect of its owner," he said. "We therefore propose a new owner, the State of New York. That would help secure the future of the last of its species, the technological marvel of the steel-chassied, brick-jacketed grain elevator."

The preservation organization filed its appeal to the Appellate Division on Friday, seeking to overturn Justice Emilio Colaiacovo's July 5 decision allowing the demolition to proceed.

That July 5 decision was the second time Colaiacovo issued a ruling allowing the emergency demolition.

On Jan. 5, in a written decision, Colaiacovo found then-Buffalo Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services James Comerford made a "rational" decision in ordering an emergency demolition of the grain elevator after a Dec. 11 windstorm damaged the north wall.

The preservation group appealed that ruling, and the Appellate Division in Rochester in April said Colaiacovo erred in an earlier hearing by permitting only the testimony of the commissioner. The appellate judges ordered Colaiavoco to hold another hearing and consider the Campaign for Greater Buffalo's evidence.

Colaiacovo held the hearing and then issued a ruling allowing the demolition.

Colaiacovo reiterated that Comerford acted rationally and not arbitrarily in issuing an emergency demolition of the 1897 brick box-style grain elevator with steel bins.

"After the hearing, the facts show that this building, while historic and of sentimental interest, cannot survive with a huge gaping hole in the northern wall," Colaiacovo wrote in his July 5 decision. "This is further illustrated by its overall poor condition, cracked facade and failures in the structural integrity of the building."

The judge described architect Paul McDonnell, the preservation group's president and court witness, as biased in his testimony that assessed Great Northern owner Archer Daniels Midland's claims about the building's condition.

Tielman said that is one of the issues the preservation organization is challenging in its appeal.

"We won the (first) appeal based on the fact that we were not allowed to offer testimony," Tielman said. "And then when we offered it, the judge declared our primary witness as being biased and discounted his testimony."

Among the other arguments the preservation organization will make is that more than a century of documentary evidence on how the building was designed was ignored and incorrectly interpreted by ADM's engineers.

"We want to get before a judge as soon as possible," Tielman said. "We have a great sense of urgency."