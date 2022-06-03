Preservation experts rebut ADM and City of Buffalo's claims about Great Northern grain elevator

The then-city commissioner of permits and inspections who issued an emergency order to demolish the Great Northern grain elevator didn't understand the building's engineering, mistakenly concluding that a large hole on the north wall endangered the entire structure, a preservationist said in State Supreme Court.

Paul McDonnell, the chairman of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo, History & Architecture, which is trying to stop the demolition, said James Comerford based his condemnation order on Dec. 17 on several misunderstandings of how the building was constructed.

Comerford, before reaching his decision, failed to consult original architectural drawings of the Great Northern on file in his office, or review the grain elevator's local landmark application or a federal study from 1990 available online, McDonnell said.

The brick cladding that covers the steel bins inside "is basically a brick curtain wall," McDonnell said. "Everything else in the structure, including the cupola on top, which is hung so no steel touches the brick, is supported by the steel frame.

"This was a failure of the commissioner looking at the structural documents and seeing how it was actually built. I do not think he had enough information to make that conclusion, and some of the information he cites is erroneous."

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo was given the chance to present expert testimony after an appellate court on April 29 sided with the preservation organization and reversed Justice Emilio Colaiacovo's Jan. 5 decision allowing the demolition to proceed. At his hearing earlier this year, Colaiacovo did not allow expert testimony from the preservation organization.

McDonnell was the lone witness before Colaiacovo on Thursday, and he was cross-examined Friday. McDonnell said the commissioner lacked a rational determination for issuing the emergency demolition order – the legal issue at hand in whether the demolition can go forward.

Attorneys representing ADM repeatedly raised concerns in cross-examination about uncertainties associated with the building's condition, stressing that Comerford was responding to the information known at the time when he issued the order. The commissioner cited safety and public welfare concerns after considering drone imagery, an engineering report and consultations with city housing inspectors and the fire commissioner.

McDonnell, a former senior architect and director of facilities with Buffalo Public Schools, said he called Comerford two days after a Dec. 11 windstorm damaged the structure to offer his help, but never got a call back.

Gwen Howard, who succeeded McDonnell as chair of the city's Preservation Board, said Comerford informed her he had reviewed materials and wanted to give her a heads-up that he was leaning toward issuing the demolition order. She said he didn't seek her advice.

"I stressed that I felt that was not a prudent decision or necessary," said Howard, also a certified New York State building inspector.

McDonnell refuted other claims by Comerford, some cited in reports commissioned by Archer Daniels Midland that Comerford said he had read before reaching his decision.

There was no significant bowing, movement or cracking in the walls, McDonnell said.

McDonnell also pushed back against claims that the mortar had seriously eroded.

"We do not have any evidence, any testing or any reason to know that the walls have lost any type of mortar adhesion inside," he said.

McDonnell said the structure was not a fire hazard, noting the brick wall was fireproof and there haven't been active operations in decades.

William Renaldo, the city's fire commissioner and the lone witness for the city and ADM over the two days of the hearing, said he thought the building should be demolished because of "grave concerns" he had after meeting with Comerford and reviewing drone footage.

Renaldo said he was concerned that if the whole structure collapsed, it could threaten firefighting capacities on Ganson Street and endanger the Edward Cotter fireboat and other ships passing by. He also said he didn't know if there were combustibles or industrial waste inside that could pose a hazard to firefighters if they entered the structure.

McDonnell and Howard said Comerford was mistaken in saying the Great Northern was unsafe in part due to the lack of control joints. Both said control joints aren't appropriate for the building and weren't used when the Great Northern was built in 1897.

McDonnell also said reports commissioned by ADM that Comerford consulted lacked documentation, construction drawings and photography typically found in such documents, or evidence of any tests conducted during the the three decades the company has sought to demolish the Great Northern.

The Great Northern is the last brick-enclosed steel structure elevator left in North America. It is also the first grain elevator in the world, along with the Electric Elevator, to harness electricity from Niagara Falls.

Preservationists say demolishing the Great Northern would be among the most significant architectural losses in Buffalo in decades.

The hearing will resume June 9, with a decision by Colaiacovo expected to follow days or weeks later.

