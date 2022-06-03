Preservation expert rebuts ADM and City of Buffalo's claims about Great Northern grain elevator

The then-city commissioner of permits and inspections who issued an emergency demolition on Dec. 17, 2021, for the Great Northern didn't understand the building's engineering, mistakenly concluding the large hole in the grain elevator's north wall endangered the entire structure, a witness said Thursday in State Supreme Court.

Paul McDonnell, the chairman of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo, History & Architecture that's trying to stop the demolition, said the Order of Condemnation from James Comerford on Dec. 17 cited several misunderstandings of how the building was constructed. He said it was further evidence that Comerford failed to consult original architectural drawings of the Great Northern on file in his office, or review a federal study of the grain elevator from 1990 available online before reaching his decision.

The brick cladding that covers the steel bins inside "is basically a brick curtain wall," McDonnell said. "Everything else in the structure, including the cupola on top, which is hung so no steel touches the brick, is supported by the steel frame.

"This was a failure of the commissioner looking at the structural documents and seeing how it was actually built," he said. "I do not think he had enough information to make that conclusion, and some of the information he cites is erroneous."

McDonnell, a former senior architect and director of facilities with Buffalo Public Schools, said he called Comerford two days after the Dec. 11 windstorm damaged the structure to offer his help but never got a call back.

Comerford had testified earlier this year that he ordered the emergency demolition after considering drone imagery, an engineering report and consultations with city housing inspectors and the fire commissioner.

The preservation organization, in court to stop the Great Northern's demolition, is getting the chance to present expert testimony after an appellate court on April 29 sided with it and reversed Justice Emilio Colaiacovo's Jan. 5 decision allowing the demolition to proceed. In that hearing, only Comerford testified.

McDonnell, the only witness to testify on Thursday, said the commissioner lacked a rational determination for issuing an emergency demolition order – the legal issue at hand in whether the demolition can go forward.

McDonnell refuted other claims by Comerford, some cited in reports commissioned by Archer Daniels Midland that Comerford said he had read before reaching his decision.

There was no significant bowing, movement or cracking in the walls, McDonnell said, refuting concerns Comerford raised.

He also pushed back against claims the mortar had seriously eroded.

"Missing mortar on the outside of the building is not an indication of the bonding within the wall," McDonnel said, noting the walls are 17 to 25 inches thick.

"We do not have any evidence, any testing or any reason to know that the walls have lost any type of mortar adhesion inside," he said.

McDonnell also said the structure was not a fire hazard, disputing the view of the city's fire commissioner.

McDonnell, who is also incoming president of the New York chapter of the American Institute of Architects, said the south wall collapsed in 1907, was rebricked in the same fashion over five months and is still standing.

"I see no reason why it can't be built in the same manner," he said.

Comerford testified in the first hearing that the building was unsafe in part due to the lack of control joints. McDonnell said they are not appropriate for the building and weren't used at the time the Great Northern was built in 1897.

McDonnell also said the reports commissioned by ADM were skimpy and lacked documentation, construction drawings and photography typically found in such documents, nor were any tests carried out.

The Great Northern is the last brick-enclosed steel structure elevator left in North America. It is also the first grain elevator in the world, along with the Electric Elevator, to harness electricity from Niagara Falls.

Preservationists say demolishing the Great Northern would be among the most significant architectural losses in Buffalo in decades.

The hearing resumed Friday with McDonnell back on the witness stand. Other experts are also expected to testify.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more.

