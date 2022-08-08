Preservation efforts underway to save history in the suburbs: 'Appearances are deceiving'

West Seneca doesn’t have the quaint and historic reputation of an East Aurora or Lewiston.

But there’s more to this suburban, bedroom community than meets the eye.

“Even though it’s hard to believe driving through our town, which looks like just a lot of suburban sprawl, we have a lot of history still remaining here in our structures,” said town historian James Pace. "Appearances are deceiving. We have a lot of historic buildings in town. Most of them have been altered to the point that you wouldn't know that they’re historic."

The town is considering creating a historic preservation commission, a first step in preserving buildings and allowing the owners of historic landmarks to access tax credits for work on their buildings.

West Seneca is not alone. The Town of Hamburg also is looking into converting its Historic Preservation Advisory Board into a commission. At least 11 municipalities in Erie and Niagara counties have completed the state and federal process to develop and maintain community preservation efforts, which would lead to tax credits for the owners of historic landmarks.

“I think part of it is they're seeing other communities are getting some really great benefits as a result of participating in the programs, and they would like their community to be able to have those benefits as well,” said Tom Yots, the founder of Preservation Studios, a historic preservation consulting firm in Buffalo.

“This is going to take a while, because we’re starting from scratch," Pace told the West Seneca Town Board. "In this town we had no historic preservation whatsoever. We’ve unfortunately lost several historic buildings, a great number of them, over the years.”

Once a municipality completes the state and federal process to be certified for historic preservation efforts, it can nominate properties as local landmarks, making them eligible for the state and national historic registers. Once they are on the register, they are eligible for up to 40% tax credits for qualified expenses, such as repairs related to commercial buildings and 20% for residential structures.

“These are amazing benefits that will be available to the community,” Yots said.

Pace said 50 buildings still stand and are in use in West Seneca that were built by the Ebenezer Society in the 1850s.

“Most are unrecognizable because their exterior has changed,” Pace said.

Members of the Community of True Inspiration, also known as Ebenezers, were German Lutherans who came to the town in the mid-1840s. They established four hamlets in the town before moving to Iowa in the mid-1850s. Mayer Brothers Cider Mill on Seneca Creek Road was an Ebenezer cider mill and the former Ebenezer general store on Main Street is an apartment building, Pace said.

The West Seneca Town Board will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 on the proposed landmarks preservation law creating a commission.

“The first year or two it’s going to be a lot of work for the commission because nothing has been done,” Pace said. “It’s going to take a while until finally we get a handle on what we have.”

If the proposal is approved, commission members would be appointed by the Town Board and supervisor. They are to include a historian, architect or engineer, and real estate professional and have an interest in historic preservation.

Then the town would apply to the State Historic Preservation Office to become certified.

To obtain the status, the town must have historic preservation codes enacted, have a commission and start making an effort to preserve properties. There is an appeals process if a property owner does not agree with the commission on repairs or restorations.

“It’s really set up to help the owners, not to make it harder for them,” Pace said.

The town needs a historic survey to determine where historic structures are located. The commission would determine which buildings should be designated, and the Town Board would make the final decision.

The Village of Hamburg has had a Historic Preservation Commission for years and has a national historic district along Main Street. But the town established a historic preservation advisory committee last year. The committee recommended landmark status for the former Bayview Hotel at Hoover Beach.

Jack Edson, chairman of the advisory committee, said Hamburg started attracting population because of the great farm land and the water.

“Much of the great old buildings got replaced before the Depression. All these wooden buildings got knocked down and the-two story brick building got built on their sites,” Edson said. “Whatever we have that still exists is very valuable.”