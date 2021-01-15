Preservation Buffalo Niagara plans affordable housing at former Eliza Quirk Boarding House

The group will keep its main offices and headquarters downtown at the Market Arcade Building, but would use the new location for community events, workshops, training and meetings.

The addition would house a first-floor office for Heart of the City Neighborhoods, which focuses on affordable housing development and housing programs in the city.

The organization is acting as PBN's housing consultant and will be managing the residential units. The second floor would have two two-bedroom apartments.

PBN Executive Director Jessie Fisher said all of the apartments would be affordable to households earning 60% of the area median income. Fisher said the addition will also feature a green roof, and the project will use other environmentally friendly methods to manage stormwater on the site.

The project will be funded with a $359,000 Better Buffalo Fund grant that PBN already has, and the group is seeking an estimated $600,000 in state and federal historic tax credits. It's also applying to New York State Homes and Community Renewal for a $2 million grant from the Affordable Housing Fund. The rest of the financing will come from PBN's equity, through fundraising.