A preservation nonprofit organization has a new executive director who is also vice chair of the city's Zoning Board of Appeals.

Bernice Radle will take the reins at Preservation Buffalo Niagara on April 3, succeeding Jessie Fisher, who left in January to become executive director of the Darwin Martin House Complex. Corey Fabian-Barrett, director of operations and grants management, is serving as interim executive director.

"After a very comprehensive search to find a new leader for our organization, the PBN Board of Directors is very excited to work with Bernice as we begin to implement our new strategic plan," said Margaret Pawloski, who chairs the board. "She brings great enthusiasm to the position of executive director and to the work of our organization."

Radle, who founded and is CEO of Buffalove Development, a preservation-inspired business, will leave that role prior to beginning her new job.

“I look forward to working with PBN’s board and staff to advance historic preservation in Buffalo and Niagara Falls," Radle said in a statement. "I am excited to use my first-hand restoration experience and knowledge of historic buildings to assist others in their restoration journey."