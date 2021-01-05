Preliminary work starting at proposed Nicklaus-designed golf course

Civic advocate Kevin Gaughan said Tuesday that work on the first phase of a proposed public golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus has begun.

Gaughan made the announcement at the South Buffalo parcel on Hopkins Road, adjacent to South Park. With him were a senior designer and head of development for Nicklaus Companies, which has agreed to design the Jack Nicklaus Signature Edition course at cost, and an engineering consultant.

"Today," Gaughan said, "we begin to heal this parcel which, before Buffalo's steel age, was a bucolic setting in a lovely neighborhood. And we declare that Buffalo is preparing for the day when we emerge from a conquered virus, and return to the work of strengthening our future."

Nicklaus designers this week are determining the amount of additional soil and parcel "shaping" required to prepare the site for Nicklaus' design.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May.

Gaughan also announced that Valentino Dixon, who has become an acclaimed artist of golf courses after being wrongfully convicted, will be the project's artist.

