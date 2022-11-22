Preliminary injunction granted against state’s ban on carrying firearms outside home

A federal judge in Western New York has granted a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the “private property exclusion” in the state’s new gun control law that includes an attempt to ban carrying firearms on all private property unless the property owners consent, as well as in places like parks and public transit.

The lawsuit was brought by two local gun owners and two national Second Amendment rights organizations in September in response to legislation passed during an emergency session this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's existing concealed carry law, which required applicants to prove why they needed to carry a firearm.

In a 27-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. with the U.S. District Court in Buffalo wrote that the state may not interfere with the Second Amendment rights of “law-abiding citizens who seek to carry for self-defense outside of their own homes.”

He found that New York’s private property exclusion “violates the right of individuals to keep and bear arms for self-defense outside their homes.”

The two gun owners, John Boron of Depew and Brett Christian of Cheektowaga, and the Las Vegas-based Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation of Bellevue, Wash., have said the state law prevents lawful gun owners from carrying firearms in most public places.

“New York’s effort to restrict the public’s right to carry arms, through its imposition of outlandish requirements that have no roots in our country’s history and tradition, is a sign of how far its legislature is willing to go when it comes to depriving individuals of their constitutional rights,” SAF’s Executive Director Adam Kraut said in a news release.

The state law forbids carrying in "sensitive" locations such as courthouses, city halls, libraries, schools, subways, bus stops and public parks and playgrounds among many other buildings and grounds. A gun owner would be charged with a felony for carrying in these locations. The state also established all private properties as "restricted" locations, where carrying a firearm is illegal unless the property owner permits it.