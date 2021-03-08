Pregnant? Considering a Covid-19 vaccine? Here's what you need to know

• The World Health Organization put out this revised statement at the end of January, in an article about what people should know about the Moderna vaccine: "While pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe Covid-19, very little data are available to assess vaccine safety in pregnancy. Nevertheless, based on what we know about this kind of vaccine, we don’t have any specific reason to believe there will be specific risks that would outweigh the benefits of vaccination for pregnant women.

"For this reason, those pregnant women at high risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (e.g. health workers) or who have comorbidities (that) add to their risk of severe disease, may be vaccinated in consultation with their health care provider," the agency stated.

Discussions

Deciding whether or not a pregnant woman should get vaccinated is a big decision that involves many factors.

“I like to have a long individualized discussion with each of my patients. I take the time to have that phone call or send some messages back and forth through the portal or see them in the office to talk about it. I think it’s so important to dispel the myths and to also discuss their personal situation,” Nicotra said.