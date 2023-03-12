A prefabricated home in the Town of Eden that was manufactured to meet the housing shortage after World War II has been nominated for the State and National Registers of Historic Places, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

The Lustron House Westchester Deluxe Model M02 #01310 originally was built in Westfield in 1949-1950. It was carefully taken down in 2017 using original company instructions and reconstructed on a new foundation in Eden, the announcement noted.

It includes an accompanying Model G-1 Lustron garage, which is intact. Fewer than 2,700 Lustron homes were produced between 1946 and 1950.

"Both are remarkable examples of the increasingly rare type of pre-fabricated, mass-produced housing made by the Lustron Corp. during its brief existence after World War II," the announcement said.

"Immediately recognizable by their enameled steel panels," the announcement noted, "Lustron houses ... were marketed as being able to be packed, shipped and assembled anywhere across the country."