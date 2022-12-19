Pre-Covid ridership slowly returning to Metro Bus and Rail

There was a time not that long ago when more than 100,000 Western New Yorkers climbed aboard Metro Bus and Rail every day.

But that was before the ravages of Covid-19 changed so many things.

Indeed, restrictions on public transit and the shift to at home work habits shrunk daily Metro Rail riders to only about 4,100 and about 27,800 for Metro Bus during the height of the pandemic.

But as Covid loosens its grip, ridership on Metro Bus and Rail is slowly bouncing back. The levels are nowhere near pre-Covid days, but officials of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority are nevertheless thrilled about even the modest climb out of the pandemic depths. Ridership now stands at about 47,300 for bus, and 9,600 for rail, according to NFTA figures for October.

"We can see it slowly coming back," said James Morrell, the NFTA's director of public transit. "As more and more activities and developments happen, the numbers will only increase."

The latest figures compiled by the NFTA show bus ridership up 10.4% through October compared to the same period in 2021, while rail ridership spiked almost 20%. The totals are still only about 60% of pre-Covid ridership, Morrell noted.

"It's inching up, though we're not there yet," he said.

Metro Bus and Rail ridership has dipped from a recent high of about 30 million passengers in 2012 to around 25 million just before the onslaught of Covid. The drop mirrored national trends showing an 11% decline in bus ridership during the same years just before Covid. Officials pointed to local job opportunities, gas prices at the time, and service options contributing to whether bus and train seats are filled. And the flip side of the area’s strong pre-Covid economy was a lessened demand for public transit.

Similar declines occurred nationally even before Covid decimated ridership levels. In 2017, for example, transit agencies around the nation were noting significant drop-offs in riders, including a 2.2% drop in light rail trips in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. Bus trips were off 4.2%.

During the same period, upstate bus systems like Albany dropped 1.7%, while Rochester dropped 5.5%. Neither runs a rail system.

But now the NFTA appears to be countering at least the loss attributed to Covid. Morrell said a host of factors are combining to account for the increase, including commuters returning to work at offices downtown and in the suburbs, though many companies are still not requiring total office attendance. Some firms may ask employees to come in only a few days per week, he added.

The most optimism for regaining lost riders may stem from resumption of sports and events downtown. Morrell said riders are becoming more inclined to use Metro Rail especially for Buffalo Sabres games and downtown theater, especially as parking becomes scarce and more expensive.

"Now those 'choice' riders are beginning to come back for events," he said, "so while I think the issue of individuals coming back to work will be sporadic, the events ridership will go up."

Morrell added the authority will soon roll out a new program to boost security in the subway and emphasize safety to lure even more choice riders back into the system, especially for downtown events.