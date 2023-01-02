 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Praying for Damar Hamlin': State, local officials react to Hamlin's injury

  • Updated
Spencer Brown

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) comforts quarterback Josh Allen (17) as medical personnel tend to Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Public officials from New York State, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted out prayers after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills' game in Cincinnati. 

Hochul tweeted, “Praying for Damar Hamlin. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills community.”

“Praying for Damar Hamlin," Brown tweeted. 

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt tweeted, "Prayers for Damar Hamlin and his family." 

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted, “Nothing matters more than Damar Hamlin's life. I don't how the game can be continued. Even if they attempted to play there is no way his teammates could even think of anything other than him. Just terrible.”

The game was officially suspended for the night at 10 p.m. 

