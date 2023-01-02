'Praying for Damar Hamlin': State, local officials react to Hamlin's injury

Public officials from New York State, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted out prayers after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills' game in Cincinnati.

Hochul tweeted, “Praying for Damar Hamlin. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills community.”

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field; game suspended The Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after a frightening injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin," Brown tweeted.

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt tweeted, "Prayers for Damar Hamlin and his family."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted, “Nothing matters more than Damar Hamlin's life. I don't how the game can be continued. Even if they attempted to play there is no way his teammates could even think of anything other than him. Just terrible.”

The game was officially suspended for the night at 10 p.m.