Powerball winning tickets sold in Depew, Cold Spring

Two winning Powerball tickets for Saturday's drawing were purchased in Erie County, the New York Lottery announced Sunday.
A prize-winning Power Play ticket worth $250,000 was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Transit Road in Depew, and a $50,000 third-prize winning ticket was purchased at Highland Wine & Liquor on Route 9 in Cold Spring.
The winning tickets each have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Saturday are: 15-21-32-62-65. The Powerball is 26.
Powerball costs $2 per play. For an extra $1, players can add Power Play, which multiplies a prize – not including the jackpot – up to 10 times. The Power Play multiplier for Saturday's drawing was 5.
Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
– News Staff Reports