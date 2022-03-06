Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Cattaraugus County

A third-prize winning ticket worth $50,000 for the Saturday Powerball drawing was purchased in Cattaraugus County, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket, which matched four numbers and the Powerball number, was sold at Crosby’s convenience store, 3511 Route 16, Hinsdale. It was one of two third-prize winners in New York State, Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 8, 23, 37, 52 and 63. The Powerball was 13. Winners have one year to claim their prizes.

Powerball drawings are televised at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $90 million.

