Power outages reported in Clarence, West Seneca

Nearly 1,000 customers were without power this morning in Clarence and West Seneca.
New York State Electric & Gas reports outages affected 825 customers in Clarence and 105 in West Seneca.
Power was expected to be restored by 8:45 a.m.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
