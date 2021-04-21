 Skip to main content
Power outages reported in Clarence, West Seneca
Spring snow (copy)

Spring snow coats the budding trees on Wagon Wheel Drive in Amherst.

 Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News

Nearly 1,000 customers were without power this morning in Clarence and West Seneca.

New York State Electric & Gas reports outages affected 825 customers in Clarence and 105 in West Seneca. 

Power was expected to be restored by 8:45 a.m. 

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

