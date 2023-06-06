ALBANY – Shirley Hamilton, the former president of the Niagara Falls NAACP, died in March at the age of 66. In the months before her death, Hamilton was taking on a final cause: What she believed to be discriminatory practices at the New York Power Authority, her employer of 44 years.

Her complaints, and those of two authority colleagues, are being highlighted by an advocacy group ahead of a confirmation hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning. A joint Senate committee is expected to vote on whether to forward the nomination of Justin Driscoll – the authority’s acting president and CEO – to the full State Senate for a confirmation vote.

Before her death, Hamilton had connected with Patrick Robbins, who works with the Public Power NY Coalition, which opposes Driscoll's nomination.

In conversations and emails, Hamilton told Robbins how few African Americans worked at the Power Authority, a public benefit corporation charged with providing low-cost power to New Yorkers. She charged that Driscoll had played a role in marginalizing discrimination complaints during his nine years at the authority.

“I want you to know that Justin Driscoll was the Lead Attorney for NYPA during this period,” Hamilton wrote to Robbins in a December email. “As I have said, NYPA has great policies, they just refuse to implement those policies or hold people accountable for the violation of the policies, and federal and state laws.”

Driscoll began as general counsel at the Power Authority in 2014 and began as acting president in October 2021. He was nominated to more permanently fill the position last year by Gov. Kathy Hochul, but must be confirmed by the Senate. At the Power Authority, all discrimination complaints are investigated by the counsel’s office that Driscoll ran.

Hamilton began working as seasonal groundskeeper at the Niagara Power Project in 1979 and rose to become the first Black female control room operator at the Lewiston plant.

Her standing as a civil rights activist was such that following her death, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, introduced a resolution calling for the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant to be renamed the Shirley J. Hamilton Niagara Power Plant.

Near the end of Hamilton's career, Christopher Carey was the operations superintendent at the Niagara Power Project.

Nick Gilewski, an outage coordinator there who is white, grew concerned about a series of comments that Carey allegedly made about Hamilton – and reported his concerns to a regional Power Authority manager.

Carey, who is white, would “berate, belittle and discredit” Hamilton in front of other employees; referred to how she made “crazy and wild complaints”; talked about how Hamilton was prone to make mistakes on the job; and said that no one could have Hamilton fired because she was “Black and untouchable,” but that he would “get her fired and be the first,” according to a complaint Gilewski later filed with the state Division of Human Rights.

Carey allegedly stated that he had "management so bamboozled that I could run around the control room nude with Shirley and no one would believe her," according to the complaint.

In the same complaint, Gilewski alleged that he was also denied a raise and disciplined by Carey in retaliation for coming forward to an authority manager about Carey's disparaging comments. Carey denied the charges. But the state Division of Humans Rights in January 2021 found “probable cause to support the allegations.”

Five months earlier, in August 2020, Power Authority chief diversity officer Nancy Harvey had written a letter to Gilewski, stating that the authority could not substantiate Gilewski’s allegation of retaliation. But Harvey did write that “administrative action has been recommended to address Mr. Carey’s unprofessional conduct toward Shirley Hamilton.”

Yet following that action, Carey's pay jumped from $166,000 in 2020 to nearly $195,000 in 2021, and he gained the new title of superintendent. Last year, he made more than $202,000.

In a resignation letter, last year Gilewski cited the fact that Carey's pay kept going up, while Gilewski was threatened with firing, and Hamilton was demoted. He also referenced a third person managed by Carey: Rudolph June, a Power Authority electrical maintenance supervisor who filed a complaint against Carey and ended up being fired.

In 2016, June, who is Black, had accused Carey of "continued racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation," according to a wide-ranging federal lawsuit June filed last year.

According to June's lawsuit, of roughly 54 management employees at the Niagara Power Project, only three were were African American.

The lawsuit states that in December 2015, June had written to Driscoll directly, complaining about the “discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation that he and other African American employees suffered at NYPA.”

It’s not clear what June told Driscoll about the alleged racial problems at the Power Authority. June’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Driscoll responded in December 2015 that the authority held “regular training and would explore additional training in the areas of discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation.”

June, who was fired from the agency in 2019, alleges he was terminated for making a series of such complaints. He names Driscoll as a defendant in the lawsuit, which is ongoing in federal court in the Western District of New York.

In a court filing, the Power Authority has denied June's allegations, but declined to provide an on-the-record response to questions from The News on Monday.

"The Power Authority has no tolerance for discrimination and has strong policies in place to protect our employees from misconduct," said Power Authority spokeswoman Susan Craig. "We are proud of our talented, diverse team and are always working to ensure Power Authority workplaces are equitable and inclusive. All allegations of discrimination or retaliation asserted by any employee are fully and thoroughly investigated internally by the New York Power Authority Office of Civil Rights & Inclusion as well as by external investigators, such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission."

She said the authority holds regular anti-discrimination trainings for employees and includes "diversity, equity and inclusion proficiency" as part of its performance review evaluations for employees and managers.