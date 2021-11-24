Power Authority closes Niagara fishing sites for the season Tuesday

The fishing locations on New York Power Authority property in Niagara County will close for the year at dusk Tuesday.

These include the fishing piers at the base of the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Plant in Lewiston; near the Upper Mountain Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir; and at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River in Niagara Falls.

The lower parking area and shoreline stairway below the power plant also will close for the season.

If there is snow and ice any day before Tuesday, the facilities will close for that day.

The fishing facilities will reopen in the spring, after snow and ice have sufficiently cleared. The fish-cleaning station will reopen once the threat of freezing temperatures has passed.

