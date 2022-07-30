Power Authority approves contract to replace 'Big Red' crane at Niagara Power Project

The New York Power Authority announced that its Board of Trustees has approved a nearly $38 million contract for a new gantry crane for the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.

The new crane will be able to lift 680 tons, 50 tons more than "Big Red," the plant's original overhead crane, which it will replace, the Power Authority noted.

The $37,984,000 contract was awarded to REEL COH Inc. of Boisbriand, Quebec, which will build, deliver and install the crane during the next five years.

Power Authority interim president and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said the new crane "is essential for planned major mechanical upgrades" under the plant's Next Generation Niagara plan. The crane will assist in repairs and upgrades to the plant's 13 power generating units.