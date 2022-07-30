 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Power Authority approves contract to replace 'Big Red' crane at Niagara Power Project

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The New York Power Authority announced that its Board of Trustees has approved a nearly $38 million contract for a new gantry crane for the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.

The new crane will be able to lift 680 tons, 50 tons more than "Big Red," the plant's original overhead crane, which it will replace, the Power Authority noted.

The $37,984,000 contract was awarded to REEL COH Inc. of Boisbriand, Quebec, which will build, deliver and install the crane during the next five years.

Power Authority interim president and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said the new crane "is essential for planned major mechanical upgrades" under the plant's Next Generation Niagara plan. The crane will assist in repairs and upgrades to the plant's 13 power generating units.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More than 3,000 backpacks handed out in East Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News