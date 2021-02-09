Potential house fire averted due to City of Tonawanda police officer

A City of Tonawanda Police officer on patrol Tuesday put out a fire in a cardboard box inside a garbage tote that was adjacent to a residence in the 300 block of Ellicott Creek Road, according to the City of Tonawanda Police.

The officer was on patrol at 2:30 a.m. on Ellicott Creek Road when he spotted the tote on fire.

After calling in his location on his radio, the officer grabbed the fire extinguisher inside his patrol vehicle and put out the fire. He was able to get the tote away from the residence, whose occupants – two adults and two children – were inside sleeping and unaware of the tote fire, police said.

The homeowners told police that the fire may have started from smoldering ashes from a fireplace that were placed inside the tote.

Police said there was some damage to the siding and overhang of the residence. City fire personnel said it could have been a much worse situation if the fire had been allowed to linger.

