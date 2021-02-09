 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Potential house fire averted due to City of Tonawanda police officer
0 comments

Potential house fire averted due to City of Tonawanda police officer

Support this work for $1 a month

A City of Tonawanda Police officer on patrol Tuesday put out a fire in a cardboard box inside a garbage tote that was adjacent to a residence in the 300 block of Ellicott Creek Road, according to the City of Tonawanda Police.

The officer was on patrol at 2:30 a.m. on Ellicott Creek Road when he spotted the tote on fire.

After calling in his location on his radio, the officer grabbed the fire extinguisher inside his patrol vehicle and put out the fire. He was able to get the tote away from the residence, whose occupants  two adults and two children  were inside sleeping and unaware of the tote fire, police said.

The homeowners told police that the fire may have started from smoldering ashes from a fireplace that were placed inside the tote.

Police said there was some damage to the siding and overhang of the residence. City fire personnel said it could have been a much worse situation if the fire had been allowed to linger. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Expect 'a crush' of vaccine appointments for pre-existing conditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News