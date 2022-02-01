 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Postponed two years by the pandemic, Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade returns March 20
top story

Postponed two years by the pandemic, Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade returns March 20

LOCAL st. patrick's day parade

Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Niagara Falls chapter, marched in Buffalo's 68th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo on March 14. 2010. (John Hickey/News file photo)

 By BN

Buffalo’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, on hold for two years because of the pandemic, is finally going to march again.

The United Irish American Association, which organizes the parade, announced that it will return to Delaware Avenue on March 20.

The parade will form in Niagara Square and begin its procession to North Street at 2 p.m.

Named grand marshal is Patrick D. McGuinness, a longtime parade volunteer who was scheduled to lead the 2020 parade before it was canceled. He has chosen his brother Paul, friend Barry Griffith and grandson Timothy “T. J.” Messina to be deputy marshals.

McGuinness, the son of Irish immigrants, grew up in Lake View, graduated from Frontier Central High School and became a lab assistant and blood donor recruiter at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. A member of the UIAA executive committee, he began working as parade volunteer as a boy, served as a division marshal and has organized and built prize-winning floats for the parade.

The parade will be preceded by a Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Cathedral celebrated by Bishop Michael Fisher and UIAA chaplain Father David Richards.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

