Postal Service vehicle flipped, worker injured in Amherst crash
A U.S. Postal Service vehicle flipped onto its side and the driver had to be pulled from the vehicle following a collision with an SUV on Wednesday afternoon in Amherst, town police reported.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. at the corner of Youngs Road and Dauphin Drive, just east of Amherst's Great Baehre Conservation Area.

Police said a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 32-year-old man collided with the postal vehicle.

The 57-year-old woman who was operating the postal vehicle was helped from the vehicle by East Amherst firefighters and taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of unidentified injuries. The driver of the SUV wasn't hurt.

Police on Thursday morning weren't able to provide additional information on the postal worker's condition.

Amherst police are still investigating the accident and anyone with video or witness information is asked to call them at 689-1311.

