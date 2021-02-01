Postal Service again prodded to fix 'dangerous' traffic flow at Williamsville branch

Federal and local officials want the U.S. Postal Service to deliver improvements to what they describe as "dangerous traffic patterns" at the Williamsville post office branch on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, on Wednesday sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urging him to fix traffic-flow problems at the site that have led to dozens of accidents on and near the property over the previous decade.
Their letter comes a little over two years after Schumer, town officials and neighbors held a news conference at the branch raising the same concerns that the Postal Service, so far, has not addressed.
"We remain resolute that USPS must lead the way in resolving this hazardous condition, taking all action necessary on your part to improve the public safety," Schumer and Higgins wrote.
A Postal Service spokesperson declined to address the concerns raised by the two elected officials. “The Postal Service will respond directly to Sen. Schumer and Rep. Higgins,” Desai Abdul-Razzaaq said in an email on Thursday.
The Williamsville post office branch has been located at 5325 Sheridan Drive, just east of Essjay Road and just outside the village limits, since 2011, when the Postal Service moved its retail operations from the neighboring Williamsville Place Plaza to a one-time postal distribution center.
The parking lot was reconfigured at that time, with two exits turned into one and the small lot made part of a "convoluted" one-way traffic flow, Schumer and Higgins said, a situation that is common in post office parking lots.
They said the most recent traffic data shows 42 accidents have happened in the post office parking lot or on the adjoining section of Sheridan Drive over the past 10 years.
The confined lot and one-way traffic pattern for the busy post office produces several problem spots, at what is supposed to be a one-way entrance from Essjay, and similar head-on dangers as some traffic enters the lot from the Williamsville Place Plaza, officials have said.
A big part of the problem is the no-left-turn sign at the single exit onto Sheridan, requiring drivers to turn right – or east – onto Sheridan when leaving.
Many drivers who want to head west on Sheridan either ignore that sign or make the legal right turn onto Sheridan before driving onto side streets on the north side of Sheridan to turn around – annoying homeowners in the process – or staying on Sheridan to execute an illegal U-turn, the officials said.
Town traffic engineers have studied numerous options to improve traffic flow at the site and settled on a preferred plan: a right-in/right-out driveway on Sheridan Drive and a relocated Essjay driveway that allows for both in and out movements.
This would let motorists return to Essjay to use the traffic signal at Sheridan and make a left – or westbound – turn onto Sheridan, said Christopher Schregel, Amherst's traffic safety coordinator.
He said the town hasn't had any conversations with Postal Service representatives since the November 2018 news conference hosted by Schumer.
"USPS has not demonstrated a willingness to solve the traffic problems created by the current configuration," Schregel said in an email. "We do not know what the holdup is."
Capt. Kevin Brown, head of the Amherst Police Department's Traffic Bureau, said he couldn't confirm the accident data provided by the members of Congress. But he said his review of recent incidents at the site found a small number of minor accidents directly related to post office traffic patterns.
He said the department wouldn't consider the site a "serious" safety risk – compared to, say, the high number of fatalities reported along Niagara Falls Boulevard – but police do receive complaints of motorists ignoring the no-left-turn sign and officers do regularly stake out the area in response.
"We've written quite a few tickets over there," Brown said.
Schumer and Higgins said they continue to receive complaints from their constituents about the situation at the post office branch and they haven't received a sufficient response from Postal Service executives over the past two-plus years.
In Wednesday's letter, they noted Postal Service officials have implied they want owners of neighboring businesses to help pay for any physical improvements to the traffic pattern at and around the site. But Schumer and Higgins rejected this notion.
"This is USPS' problem, and it (is) up to USPS to identify and implement a solution," they wrote.