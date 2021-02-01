Postal Service again prodded to fix 'dangerous' traffic flow at Williamsville branch

The parking lot was reconfigured at that time, with two exits turned into one and the small lot made part of a "convoluted" one-way traffic flow, Schumer and Higgins said, a situation that is common in post office parking lots.

They said the most recent traffic data shows 42 accidents have happened in the post office parking lot or on the adjoining section of Sheridan Drive over the past 10 years.

The confined lot and one-way traffic pattern for the busy post office produces several problem spots, at what is supposed to be a one-way entrance from Essjay, and similar head-on dangers as some traffic enters the lot from the Williamsville Place Plaza, officials have said.

A big part of the problem is the no-left-turn sign at the single exit onto Sheridan, requiring drivers to turn right – or east – onto Sheridan when leaving.

Many drivers who want to head west on Sheridan either ignore that sign or make the legal right turn onto Sheridan before driving onto side streets on the north side of Sheridan to turn around – annoying homeowners in the process – or staying on Sheridan to execute an illegal U-turn, the officials said.