Post-Skyway proposal borrows from Buffalo's past to design its future

There is considerable momentum to remove the Skyway.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo initiated a process to do that in 2019, and a fast-tracked environmental review is on schedule to be finished this year.

“We are taking down the Skyway, an idea first proposed 50 years ago and creating a spectacular park overlooking Lake Erie," Cuomo said in his State of the State speech in January. "Our construction team is ready to break ground as soon as the federal approval comes through."

Tielman said the project should be viewed as a land reclamation project occurring on what's mostly state-owned land.

"This is a great opportunity for all state agencies to work very hard to undo the damage that Gov. Cuomo admits the highways caused," he said.

He said the most critical step is to restore all the public rights of way.

"Once you plat out the streets it really helps shape what comes after," Tielman said. "The key thing for us is the streets and canalways. Those should never be built on or compromised. If there isn't money in the budget for the Erie Canal, leave it open for future reconstruction."