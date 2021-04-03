Possible sale of Williamsville's historic Meeting House raises fears

Advocates for Williamsville's history are objecting to the possible sale of the Meeting House and Museum, a former church owned by the village that dates to the 1800s.
The red brick Italianate structure on the village's Main Street corridor is on the National Register of Historic Places and hosts events, weddings and performances on its ground floor and the collection of the Williamsville Historical Society in the old choir loft.
Meeting House boosters, including one who collected hundreds of signatures on an online petition, say selling the property to a commercial developer would put this public asset at risk and leave a hole in the village.
"It would be a terrible loss," said Mary Lowther, the village historian and president of the historical society, who is among those hoping that the Town of Amherst will take over the property.
Williamsville officials caution that they've made no final decision. But they say they're exploring a sale because the Meeting House isn't used enough to justify the village's costs to maintain the building and property.
"Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to find a viable use for the building and it continues to be a financial burden for the village," Williamsville Mayor Deborah Rogers, who volunteered for seven years on the village's Meeting House Committee, said in a statement.
The Society for the Disciples of Christ built the church at 5658 Main St., just east of Mill Street, in 1871. When declining numbers forced the congregation to disband in the 1970s, members sold the church for $1 to the village.
The only other property within village boundaries on the National Register of Historic Places is the 1811 water mill built by village founder and namesake John Williams.
The village has overseen significant renovations to the church building in the decades since, much of it funded by grant money. This included refurbishing the interior; refitting the building with a replica of its original 30-foot bell tower, which was removed in the 1940s; and restoring the original stained glass windows.
The stained glass windows in the 1871 Meeting House, a former church owned by the village, were removed and restored by Chicago artist Emily Carlson, owner of Solstice Art
"It's not huge, but it's quaint. It has its own style and historical value," said Susan Fenster, who started the online petition opposing the potential sale after learning the village was considering the idea. She had collected 456 signatures as of Friday afternoon.
The village says in a lengthy statement on its website that it has spent nearly $205,000 over the past 11 years to maintain the building and property, which serves no formal village function.
The former worship space can hold 150 people sitting in rows of pews that curve around a small center stage. It is used for everything from weddings to folk music performances and meetings of civic groups, although village officials say use and interest had diminished even before the Covid-19 pandemic.
A Meeting House Committee that helped to market the venue was in operation for more than 20 years, but was dissolved last year because of the difficulty in finding new members, according to the village.
Williamsville officials say selling the property to a private owner would put it on the tax rolls – providing additional revenue to the village – and produce a new vitality for the church building.
They emphasized that the property's designation as an local landmark offers protection in case of a sale and said any "significant alterations" would be subject to review by the village's Historic Preservation Commissioner.
An appraisal performed at the village's request put the market value of the property at $440,000, according to the village.
The village still is researching whether a sale to a private interest would trigger the repayment of any state grants used to renovate the Meeting House and what, if any, provisions remaining from the church's sale to the village would take effect upon a resale, said Keaton DePriest, Williamsville's director of community development.
The village hasn't put the building on the market yet and it remains available for rent, subject to Covid-19 safety regulations.
Fenster said she doesn't want the village to rush through any sale and she is skeptical of the village's financial arguments, saying she doesn't believe the property is as expensive to maintain as officials claim and the benefit from a sale won't be as great as expected.
"What's the hurry? As long as the building isn't collapsing, and there's not a lot of additional cost that needs to go into it right this moment, why not give the community a chance?" said Fenster, arguing rentals will rise as the pandemic eases.
Fenster also said she doesn't believe local landmark status will protect the building from a developer who wants to make major changes. And she lamented historic structures previously lost to demolition, such as the icehouse on Main Street.
Lowther, the village historian who also served as Williamsville mayor, also fears for the property's future if it changes ownership. She, like Fenster, argued that there are few historic places in public hands in Williamsville.
"I think it's short-sighted," said Lowther, who called a town takeover of the Meeting House "an ideal solution."
Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Rogers did reach out to discuss this possibility with him. He said the town would need to determine what it could use the structure for and whether it makes financial sense to acquire the property. Kulpa, a former village mayor, said town officials will weigh the various factors over the next month before reaching a conclusion.