Possible sale of Williamsville's historic Meeting House raises fears

The village hasn't put the building on the market yet and it remains available for rent, subject to Covid-19 safety regulations.

Fenster said she doesn't want the village to rush through any sale and she is skeptical of the village's financial arguments, saying she doesn't believe the property is as expensive to maintain as officials claim and the benefit from a sale won't be as great as expected.

MEETING HOUSE SLATED FOR HISTORIC SITE STATUS State parks officials have proposed the Williamsville Meeting House at Main and Ellicott streets for designation as a state and national landmark, they announced Tuesday. If all goes as expected, the 1871 red brick Italianate church will become the village’s second entry on the national registry of historic sites, which already lists the 1811 water mill built by village

"What's the hurry? As long as the building isn't collapsing, and there's not a lot of additional cost that needs to go into it right this moment, why not give the community a chance?" said Fenster, arguing rentals will rise as the pandemic eases.

Fenster also said she doesn't believe local landmark status will protect the building from a developer who wants to make major changes. And she lamented historic structures previously lost to demolition, such as the icehouse on Main Street.

DEMOLITION OF ICEHOUSE DEPLORED IN WILLIAMSVILLE Williamsville residents who failed to save a tiny Main Street building from a wrecking crew last month are upset by the way the situation played out. “Communication was poor. It could have been handled a better way,” said North Long Street resident Sharon Daniels, who led the small group of historical preservationists. The tiny icehouse was situated on Main,

Lowther, the village historian who also served as Williamsville mayor, also fears for the property's future if it changes ownership. She, like Fenster, argued that there are few historic places in public hands in Williamsville.

"I think it's short-sighted," said Lowther, who called a town takeover of the Meeting House "an ideal solution."