Positive Covid-19 tests, hospitalizations continue decline

The numbers of new positive Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to fall statewide from their peaks earlier this month, but Western New York remains at the top of the heap among the state's regions, with more than one in five tests still coming back positive for Covid-19.
The seven-day positivity rate across New York fell yet again Saturday, dropping to 16.37% from 18.65% on Thursday. The fall was driven by declines in New York City, the Mid-Hudson Valley and Southern Tier, but Long Island, Central New York and Western New York all remained much higher.
"We're seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
The latest data from the state show that Western New York recorded a seven-day positive test rate of 21.46% on Saturday, eclipsing Central New York's 20.57%. That's down slightly from Friday and even more from Thursday's 22.58%, but it is still well above every other area.
On Saturday alone, 51,264 people tested positive across New York, representing 12.9% of all tests. Locally, 1,770 people tested positive in Erie County and another 397 in Niagara County on Saturday. More than 95% of all infections are now due to the Omicron variant.
Hospitalizations statewide also fell by 456, down to 11,713. Of those, 1,613 were in intensive care, with 910 on oxygen. About 58% of hospitalizations were due to Covid-19, while the rest learned of their infection once they were admitted.
The state reported 154 deaths Saturday, including four in Erie County.
Meanwhile, another 944 people received at least one jab in the arm in Western New York on Saturday, while 547 completed their vaccinations and 2,907 got a booster.