Positive Covid-19 tests, hospitalizations continue decline

The numbers of new positive Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to fall statewide from their peaks earlier this month, but Western New York remains at the top of the heap among the state's regions, with more than one in five tests still coming back positive for Covid-19.

The seven-day positivity rate across New York fell yet again Saturday, dropping to 16.37% from 18.65% on Thursday. The fall was driven by declines in New York City, the Mid-Hudson Valley and Southern Tier, but Long Island, Central New York and Western New York all remained much higher.

"We're seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The latest data from the state show that Western New York recorded a seven-day positive test rate of 21.46% on Saturday, eclipsing Central New York's 20.57%. That's down slightly from Friday and even more from Thursday's 22.58%, but it is still well above every other area.