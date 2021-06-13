Positive Covid-19 rate in Western New York about the same as state average

Over the past week, fewer than five out of every 1,000 Covid-19 tests in Western New York has been positive, according to the most recent data provided by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office.

The seven-day average rate, as of Saturday, was 0.44% in Western New York. Statewide, the average rate was 0.42%.

All 10 regions of the state reported rates well below 1%, with the highest in Central New York, at 0.68%, and the Finger Lakes, at 0.65%, according to the governor's office on Sunday.

The lowest was in the Capital region, at 0.35%.

There were 383 new positive tests statewide Saturday, including seven in Erie County, two in Niagara, one in Cattaraugus and one in Chautauqua. There were none in Allegany County. There were eight Covid-19 deaths statewide Saturday, including one in Erie County.

Despite the falling numbers, Cuomo urged "anyone who hasn't gotten the vaccine yet to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today," citing vaccination rates as the reason New York is reducing restrictions.

