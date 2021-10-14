'Porchtoberfest' to liven up Elmwood Village on Saturday

A celebration of all the glories of autumn will take place this Saturday in the Elmwood Village.
It's called "Porchtoberfest."
Like its cousin Porchfest, which is held in May, Porchtoberfest will also liven up the Elmwood Village with a day of music and events. The two festivals, though, are not the same, said Therese Deutschlander, the Elmwood Village Association board president.
“This is actually quite different,” Deutschlander said. “ 'Porchtoberfest' is more concentrated on Elmwood.”
But the events might seem similar, in some respects.
The event called Porchfest started in 2013 and involves local bands playing sets on porches, with neighbors and onlookers gathered on the host's lawn. It happens at dozens of homes throughout the Elmwood Village.
This weekend's event will go on from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to an email release from the Elmwood Village Association.
Deutschlander, who owns the business Thin Ice, located at 719 Elmwood Ave., said the fall festival serves both enjoyable and practical purposes.
“It's just a fun way to get the community together,“ Deutschlander said. “It is to get people thinking about the holiday season.”
Live music will begin at 8 a.m. at the Elmwood Village Farmers Market on Bidwell Parkway, and continue at various locations up and down Elmwood until 9 p.m., encouraging festivalgoers to walk the strip – and patronize businesses along the way. While they do it, they can complete the Porchtoberfest scavenger hunt. Forms are available at Thin Ice Elmwood or the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.
The scavenger hunt is “just a way to get people going into the businesses,” Deutschlander said.
Events have also been planned for the day at the Bidwell Parkway Farmers Market, with the fun including an "Autumn Selfie Station."
More information can be found at the event's website.
As for the festival, it "goes until the businesses close,” Deutschlander said. “Some of the businesses will extend their hours.”
And, as far as this year goes, Deutschlander offered this assessment, even in the middle of October:
“It's going to be a great holiday season.”