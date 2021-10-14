'Porchtoberfest' to liven up Elmwood Village on Saturday

A celebration of all the glories of autumn will take place this Saturday in the Elmwood Village.

It's called "Porchtoberfest."

Like its cousin Porchfest, which is held in May, Porchtoberfest will also liven up the Elmwood Village with a day of music and events. The two festivals, though, are not the same, said Therese Deutschlander, the Elmwood Village Association board president.

“This is actually quite different,” Deutschlander said. “ 'Porchtoberfest' is more concentrated on Elmwood.”

But the events might seem similar, in some respects.

The event called Porchfest started in 2013 and involves local bands playing sets on porches, with neighbors and onlookers gathered on the host's lawn. It happens at dozens of homes throughout the Elmwood Village.

This weekend's event will go on from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to an email release from the Elmwood Village Association.

Deutschlander, who owns the business Thin Ice, located at 719 Elmwood Ave., said the fall festival serves both enjoyable and practical purposes.