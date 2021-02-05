Pop-up vaccine clinics try to fill gaps, but community doctors say they can do it better

Doctors across New York are calling for the state to distribute vaccine through community-based physicians.

"These individuals practice in a wide range of communities, including those that serve the Black/Brown/LatinX/Asian patient population and in the rural, urban, and suburban communities," said Dr. Bonnie Litvack, president of the Medical Society of the State of New York, in a statement Wednesday. "We hear every day from physicians who are asking when they will be getting vaccines. Patients are requesting immunization from their physician rather than going to a (mass vaccination site) or a pharmacy where they believe they risk greater exposure to COVID-19. Many of these physicians care for the state’s most vulnerable — seniors, those with significant co-morbidities, individuals of color, and those who speak different languages."

And earlier this week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expressed frustration at how the state has been managing the vaccine rollout in general, citing examples of poor communication and lack of joint planning. The county has had its own comprehensive vaccine rollout plans, which have been superseded by the state, he said.