Pop-up vaccine clinic to be held Saturday at MST Prep

A Covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at Math, Science and Technology Preparatory School, 646 E. Delavan Ave.

The one-day clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be offering first doses of the two-dose Moderna shot. Moderna shots are approved for adults 18 and over.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Appointments, which are recommended, can be made by calling 716-858-2929, Option 1, or through the Erie County website: erie.gov. But walk-ins will be accepted as supply allows, Erie County Health Department officials said.

Participants should bring photo ID or proof of age and are asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt. Parking is available on the east side of the school. Enter through the back of the building. A wheelchair ramp is at the main entrance of the building on East Delavan.

The 14215 ZIP code where MST Prep is located has one of the highest rates of positive Covid cases in Erie County, according to county data released Tuesday. Just under a quarter of residents in the ZIP code have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Maki Becker

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.