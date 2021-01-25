Pop-up vaccination clinic does little to divert attention from vaccine shortage

When Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul showed up at a downtown Buffalo church Monday morning to promote a one-day, pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic targeting communities of color, the questions were inevitable:
Why showcase this when Erie County has been forced to cancel existing vaccine appointments this week, and other local facilities are refusing to even make appointments due to the statewide vaccine shortage?
"I also have to manage expectations," Hochul acknowledged. "It's hard to accept the fact that there is a vaccine out there, and there'll be countless individuals who are not able to receive it at this time."
Instead of focusing on the ongoing vaccine shortage, for which the state has no good answers right now, Hochul talked about how pop-up clinics such as the one Monday at St. John Baptist Church on Goodell Street would be commonplace and part of a wide-scale effort to get minority communities easy access to the vaccine – once there's more of it.
"This is a prototype of what we're going to be doing," she said, "particularly on that day when we finally have enough supply to meet the demand."
Hochul and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have repeatedly said that they are hopeful that President Biden's administration would boost vaccine access and that other vaccine suppliers such as Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca might come online soon. But neither company has yet sought authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Because of the ongoing shortages, Hochul said Erie County will not receive its full allotment in a single weekly shipment of the vaccine, as it has in the past, but rather in two smaller shipments.
People 65 and older, health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, teachers and public transit workers are currently eligible to get the vaccine, but it would still take many months to vaccinate all eligible phase 1A and 1B state residents at the current rate.
If other manufacturers get authorizations in the coming weeks, she said, "this could change overnight."
St. John Baptist Church was one of eight churches across the state given 250 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to administer Monday. The Rev. Michael Chapman said a message went out to the church's 3,000 members advising them of the vaccine's availability. Of the roughly 500 church members who responded, the first 250 eligible recipients got the chance to get their first of two vaccine shots Monday.
That included church member Janie Webb of Cheektowaga, who, at 65, met the state's minimum age for vaccine eligibility. Prior to Monday, she had called many of the area pharmacies, trying in vain to make a vaccination appointment for herself and her 82-year-old mother.
"Everything was closed," she said. "I was like, 'Forget it.' "
Then she got a message from the church about Monday's one-day clinic. She got an appointment for the morning. Her mother got one for the afternoon.
"I feel good," she said afterward. "Now, I can go to the gym."
Fellow church member and vaccine recipient Reba Thomas, 82, was less eager to get vaccinated.
"I didn't want to come," she said.
She'd gotten her flu shot and thought that was enough, she said. But her husband, Cleotis, 87, insisted. She was surprised to learn Monday that she wasn't immune to Covid-19 and that she and her husband would need to return to the church Feb. 15 to get their second doses for full protection.
Cleotis Thomas said he'd heard many people were dying of Covid-19 and was glad to get some protection on Monday.