Pop-up vaccination clinic does little to divert attention from vaccine shortage

When Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul showed up at a downtown Buffalo church Monday morning to promote a one-day, pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic targeting communities of color, the questions were inevitable:

Why showcase this when Erie County has been forced to cancel existing vaccine appointments this week, and other local facilities are refusing to even make appointments due to the statewide vaccine shortage?

"I also have to manage expectations," Hochul acknowledged. "It's hard to accept the fact that there is a vaccine out there, and there'll be countless individuals who are not able to receive it at this time."

Instead of focusing on the ongoing vaccine shortage, for which the state has no good answers right now, Hochul talked about how pop-up clinics such as the one Monday at St. John Baptist Church on Goodell Street would be commonplace and part of a wide-scale effort to get minority communities easy access to the vaccine – once there's more of it.

"This is a prototype of what we're going to be doing," she said, "particularly on that day when we finally have enough supply to meet the demand."