Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics planned for Irving, Gowanda

Two pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics were announced in rural areas of Western New York by the state Department of Health Friday.

There will be one at the Native Pride Travel Plaza, 11359 Southwestern Boulevard in Irving on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is a joint operation by the Seneca Nation and Buffalo's G-Health Enterprises.

Vaccines will be available to all Seneca Nation residents from Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, as well as residents from surrounding communities, 18 and over, according to the Seneca Nation.

To sign up and schedule a time go to UrbanFamilyPractice.com or call 716-427-9378 or 716-445-1663. People unable to book an appointment by phone or online can sign up at the location on the day of the vaccine clinic between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.

A vaccine clinic also will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Gowanda Fire Hall, 230 Aldrich St., Gowanda. It will be targeted to people who live in Gowanda and Collins (ZIP codes 14070, 14034 and 14035). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.