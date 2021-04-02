 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics planned for Irving, Gowanda
0 comments
top story

Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics planned for Irving, Gowanda

Support this work for $1 a month
Drawing the vaccine

Pharmacist Levenia Baker, left and nurse Debbie Roman prepare the vaccine in the Medical Mobile Unit for Urban Family Practice at the Belle Center, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. 

 Sharon Cantillon / Buffalo News

Two pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics were announced in rural areas of Western New York by the state Department of Health Friday.

There will be one at the Native Pride Travel Plaza, 11359 Southwestern Boulevard in Irving on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is a joint operation by the Seneca Nation and Buffalo's G-Health Enterprises.

Vaccines will be available to all Seneca Nation residents from Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, as well as residents from surrounding communities, 18 and over, according to the Seneca Nation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

To sign up and schedule a time go to UrbanFamilyPractice.com or call 716-427-9378 or 716-445-1663. People unable to book an appointment by phone or online can sign up at the location on the day of the vaccine clinic between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.

A vaccine clinic also will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Gowanda Fire Hall, 230 Aldrich St., Gowanda. It will be targeted to people who live in Gowanda and Collins (ZIP codes 14070, 14034 and 14035). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

To sign up, people can call the fire hall at 532-3434 or 532-4846 during these times: noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday; and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.  Monday and Tuesday. On Monday and Tuesday during the day people can schedule appointments by calling the Gowanda village clerk's office at 532-3353 or the Collins town clerk's office at 532-4887.

A third clinic was announced at the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Buffalo on Tuesday, but those appointments have been filled.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY nonprofit launches 'Hope Against Hate' campaign

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News