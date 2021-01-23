Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens Monday at Buffalo church

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic will open Monday at Buffalo's St. John Baptist Church, part of a statewide effort to expand access to the vaccine in Black and Latino communities that have been hit hard by the virus, according to the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Cuomo on Saturday announced the campaign to establish temporary vaccination clinics at public housing complexes, cultural centers and churches in New York City and elsewhere in the state to address inequities in how the vaccine is distributed and to better reach people who may be reluctant to receive the vaccine.

The state began a pilot program last week at a handful of locations in New York City and is expanding it over the coming weeks. Eventually it will reach more than 300 such venues statewide.

The governor's office said eight upstate churches, including St. John Baptist on Goodell Street, will host pop-up clinics on Monday. The governor's office said appointments are scheduled independently by each church but did not provide further information.

The clinic here will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with assistance from Community Health Center of Buffalo and Erie County Medical Center.

