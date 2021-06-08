Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination site set for Friday in Northwest Community Center

A new pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled to open Friday at the Northwest Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave., in Buffalo's Black Rock-Riverside neighborhood, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

The Northwest Community Center is one of 11 new pop-up vaccination sites that will open across the state in areas where ZIP code data show the vaccination rate is significantly lower than the statewide average. Cuomo said the state will expand on the program and open additional sites in the coming weeks.

"Our progress on vaccinations has been instrumental in making it possible to reopen our economy and lift many of the restrictions, but the vaccination rate has slowed dramatically and we need to focus on the places that have low vaccination rates," Cuomo said in a statement Monday.

