Poloncarz's proposed budget includes major investment in Sheriff's Office personnel

The biggest new investment Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will make in his proposed 2023 budget is in law enforcement.

He proposes spending $14.2 million to cover salaries and benefits for 57 new Sheriff's Office jobs. The additions are designed to reduce overtime and improve both jail and road patrol staffing.

In return, Poloncarz said he will hold Sheriff John Garcia to his commitment to contain overtime costs, which have greatly exceeded budgeted amounts every year. Poloncarz's willingness to earmark such a large amount of money to the sheriff is both a sign of goodwill toward the new Republican sheriff, as well as a test of Garcia's leadership.

"We're giving them new positions," Poloncarz said. "But the sheriff is giving me his word they're going to reduce the overtime conditions for the Holding Center and the Correctional Facility."

In response, Sheriff Garcia commended Poloncarz for his staffing commitment and said he's confident he can reduce overtime costs.

"It's my job, going forward, to administer the office in a fiscally responsible and prudent manner," he said.

Criminal justice agencies grapple with recruitment challenges Personnel administrators for local police departments, sheriff's offices and jails are reaching farther down on their civil service lists to find candidates still interested in job openings.

Poloncarz, who will officially release his budget proposal on Friday, also wants to commit $2.3 million for pay upgrades in the District Attorney's Office in response to a request from District Attorney John Flynn, who said that hiring and retention have become a major issue in his department for the first time because lawyers have so many other private-sector opportunities, including remote work options, that pay better.

A new entry-level assistant district attorney, for instance, would go from being hired at $60,010 a year to being hired at $76,835 next year.

Making a deal

Since becoming sheriff in January, Garcia has campaigned heavily for more staffing at both the jails and for road patrol. He and union leaders have decried the level of forced overtime at the jails, which they call inhumane.

Poloncarz told The Buffalo News he's gotten the message and described his conversations with the sheriff in recent months.

"People are burning out," he said. "They shouldn't be working, basically, 24 hours in a row in a jail position. But you have to help me, too. If we give you these new positions, you'd better not continue forced overtime."

The county executive expressed some skepticism of Garcia's ability to contain overtime because of prior experience. Sheriffs before Garcia have routinely pledged to cut overtime costs if the county administration and County Legislature would approve new jobs in the Sheriff's Office. But inevitably, overtime has still risen.

Poloncarz said he doesn't want to play games. This time, he said, he's holding up his end of the deal and will wait and see if Garcia holds up his end next year.

The new positions include:

• 47 new jobs at the downtown Holding Center and Correctional Facility in Alden. That includes 30 full-time corrections officers and jail deputies, 10 part-time Holding Center guard positions, plus six sergeants and one lieutenant.

• Nine new positions for police services and road patrol, including six deputies, two supervisors and an assistant.

• One nurse educator in the Correctional Health Division.

Forced overtime roils the ranks of Erie County jail deputies and officers The amount of overtime hours at the correctional facility in Alden and the Holding Center in Buffalo has not changed much from year to year, but those hours are being assigned to a smaller pool of corrections officers and deputies who can be forced to work up to 32 hours in overtime every week.

The Buffalo News has reported how new jail deputies and corrections officers are unwilling to volunteer for, or work, the high amounts of overtime that their predecessors did. Many have resorted to calling in sick or claiming paid leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act. That has forced fewer officers to bear higher overtime burdens, since inmates cannot be left unguarded.

"When the county executive came over and told me that they were going to give us more staff, I was happiest for our staff because I talk to them everyday, and I keep on telling them every day, hang in there," Garcia said. "I live this every day, and I see the suffering."

Allocating personnel for reintegration programs to help inmates leave jail healthy and ready for work also requires a greater staffing commitment, Garcia said.

On the policing side, Garcia said patrol deputies are spread too thin among the 18 towns, villages and territories the Sheriff's Office is expected to police. Having more officers should reduce overtime and improve training opportunities, Garcia said.

Overtime budgeting

Anyone used to scrutinizing the Erie County budget has learned to ignore the budgeted overtime figure for the Erie County Sheriff's Office because it's always unrealistically low.

This year, for instance, $7.4 million was budgeted for overtime in the jails. But Garcia said he expects the Sheriff's Office will spend more than $12 million in overtime this year. On the police services side, overtime was budgeted at $4.7 million for this year, but will likely wind up costing about twice as much, he said.

Even though the number of positions recommended by the county executive represents one of the biggest, if not the biggest, investments in Sheriff's Office personnel since Poloncarz took office, it still falls short of sheriff's staffing requests, and is less than what the State Commission of Corrections recommends, Garcia said.

Poloncarz said he doesn't expect overtime to evaporate, but he does want forced overtime to end.

While Garcia said he expects to significantly cut overtime, he didn't guarantee he would meet budgeted overtime numbers for next year.

Ongoing dispute

Despite some mutual goodwill, Garcia remains adamantly opposed to Poloncarz's recommendation that all high-level administrative appointees, including Sheriff's Office chiefs, be reclassified as salaried instead of hourly workers entitled to overtime.

The cost of safety: OT for stadium, arena security under scrutiny Appointed Sheriff's Office administrators collectively receive more overtime pay, by far, than those in any other county department or elected office. Over the past year, they have collected more than $700,000 in overtime.

Sheriff's Office administrators have consistently been among the highest recipients of overtime among non-union county government appointees, receiving thousands of dollars in overtime above their base pay every year.

Garcia defended that compensation, saying police work is a 24/7 job.

Poloncarz said Sheriff's Office administrators already receive a higher level of base pay than the people who work for them, and that their handling of emergencies is not different than that of the commissioner for Social Services, Central Police Services or Probation.

Erie County plans to stop paying overtime to top appointees and department heads The administration's new proposal comes in response to what has been previously reported over the last two years: No other major county in New York pays this kind of overtime to top administrators.

"During Covid, it's arguable that it was the Health Department and Emergency Services that worked harder than the Sheriff's Office," he said.

Garcia said he couldn't disagree more, and hopes there's room for future compromise.

"If he's comparing that, he should be embarrassed," Garcia said. "That's outrageous. I've done this job for 25 years in Buffalo, and I've done it here, and every day my people are going out to scenes in the middle of the night while everybody else is sleeping."