Poloncarz's emergency spending powers terminated as Covid-19 crisis wanes

The Erie County Legislature on Thursday unanimously voted to terminate the sweeping emergency spending authority it handed to County Executive Mark Poloncarz a year ago, the latest sign that the Covid-19 health crisis is waning and government can start getting back to business as usual.

"We got to common ground, and I think everyone was good with that," said Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers. "You see everything around us, not just here, but statewide and throughout the country, that everything is starting to come back."

Legislators have been wrestling with the issue of fiscal oversight since March. At the time, Republican-supported legislators had aggressively pushed for a rollback of the emergency powers.

Democratic majority members wished to proceed more cautiously, though some expressed concern that the bulk of $160 million in federal CARES Act money was spent without their approval last year. As part of last year's budget process, Democratic legislators curbed some of Poloncarz's authority by requiring Legislature approval for emergency contracts over $250,000.

But Republican-supported legislators argued that wasn't restrictive enough, especially in light of the millions more in federal funds being directed to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan.