Poloncarz's emergency spending authority remains intact – at least for now

Erie County hospitalizations and Covid-19 rates no longer falling Erie County, the region's population center, has had five days in row of Covid-19 hospitalizations ranging from 132 to 133 patients, bucking the trend of gradual hospitalization declines earlier in the month.

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, D-Buffalo, pointed out that during last year's budget process, the Democratic majority made amendments that limited Poloncarz's unilateral ability to spend federal stimulus money to contracts of up to $250,000. She also disputed the idea that the County Legislature is unable to provide oversight of how public money is spent.

"I feel that it is extremely unfortunate that some of my colleagues across the aisle feel that during Covid-19, they were were not capable of doing their job," she said.

She, like Poloncarz, referred to the quick action taken to open up a pop-up vaccine clinic at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, which began making appointments two days after the request was first made by the state and federal government.

Baskin also said that she believes there's room for improvement.

Several other legislators, both Republican and Democrat, also agreed that further deliberation is warranted regarding the extent of Poloncarz's spending authority.

"I do think times are changing," Legislator John Gilmour, D-Buffalo, said. "I think we're turning a corner."