Poloncarz's emergency spending authority remains intact – at least for now

The question of whether Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz should have his emergency spending authority curbed remained a live wire among county legislators Thursday, with some on both sides expressing interest in reconsidering how much spending power the county executive really needs.
The Republican-supported minority caucus pushed to vote Thursday on revoking Poloncarz's unilateral ability to spend money out of funds designated for the Covid-19 response. But the matter was ultimately sent to committee for a "more robust discussion" next week.
The issue has attracted sharper interest since it became clear that Erie County is on track to receive $178 million in one-time federal stimulus money in the bill recently approved by Congress.
"The resolution does not, in any way, eliminate the executive's ability to deal with an emergency situation," said Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca. "It simply says that we will have a say in how the money is spent and contracts are awarded, because that is the job that we were elected to do."
Last year, Poloncarz had the ability to spend $160 million in Covid-19-related federal stimulus dollars on his own, due to a County Legislature resolution passed last March that created a special Covid-19 response fund that gave Poloncarz the authority to enter into contracts and make Covid-19-related purchases and hiring without outside approval.
Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, D-Buffalo, pointed out that during last year's budget process, the Democratic majority made amendments that limited Poloncarz's unilateral ability to spend federal stimulus money to contracts of up to $250,000. She also disputed the idea that the County Legislature is unable to provide oversight of how public money is spent.
"I feel that it is extremely unfortunate that some of my colleagues across the aisle feel that during Covid-19, they were were not capable of doing their job," she said.
She, like Poloncarz, referred to the quick action taken to open up a pop-up vaccine clinic at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, which began making appointments two days after the request was first made by the state and federal government.
Baskin also said that she believes there's room for improvement.
Several other legislators, both Republican and Democrat, also agreed that further deliberation is warranted regarding the extent of Poloncarz's spending authority.
"I do think times are changing," Legislator John Gilmour, D-Buffalo, said. "I think we're turning a corner."
Legislator Kevin Hardwick, D-City of Tonawanda, said, "I hope that in the near future, I'll be able to vote for this resolution or some variation of it. But for the time being, however, I think we need more information."
Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo, said the Republican push for more fiscal accountability by the Poloncarz administration smacks of politics, given that when Sheriff Timothy Howard, a Republican, came before the Legislature's committee last week to discuss a series of high-profile concerns about his department, the minority caucus didn't ask a single question.
"I wonder what really matters here," Johnson said.