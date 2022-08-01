Poloncarz's deputy budget director tapped to serve as chief of staff

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has appointed his deputy budget director as his new chief of staff.

Benjamin Swanekamp, 36, will take over the role next week. Prior to becoming deputy budget director, Swanekamp served as Poloncarz's policy director and also worked as a high-ranking assistant to Health Commissioner Gale Burstein. In those positions, he has been a regular voice for the administration and routinely provided information, data and context to the County Legislature and others.

He will replace Jennifer Hibit, who served as Poloncarz's campaign manager and chief of staff for a decade. Hibit is leaving the administration after this week to take a job as director of Human Resources for the Erie County Water Authority.

"Ben has been an asset to this administration since January 2012 and has played an instrumental role in the development and implementation of many of the policies and programs that the residents of Erie County have directly benefited from," Poloncarz said in a statement. "His knowledge and expertise about county government and how my office conducts business on a day-to-day basis will allow for a seamless transition of leadership."

While Swanekamp will be moving into a different job title, his pay and job level are not changing this year. He will continue to earn his budgeted base pay of $119,662, said an administration spokesman.

Swanekamp is a Buffalo resident and graduate of Allegheny College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government.

Aside from addressing budget issues, he has been spearheading efforts to expand broadband internet access countywide as part of Poloncarz's ErieNet broadband effort. The county administration also noted that he previously also helped oversee the creation of the Erie County Opioid Epidemic Task Force and was the project coordinator for the opening of the Erie County Health Mall.

Swanekamp noted that he's worked with Hibit during her tenure as chief of staff and intends to continue in a community leadership role.

"I’m ready to hit the ground running," he said.