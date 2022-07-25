Poloncarz's chief of staff leaves to take Erie County Water Authority job

Jennifer Hibit, who has served as the chief of staff for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz since he first took office, is leaving to take a job with the Erie County Water Authority.

Hibit has been hired to serve as the water authority's new director of Human Resources. The water authority has long been a public agency where the politically connected find landing spots and good-paying jobs.

Hibit told The Buffalo News on Monday that while she has been honored to work as Poloncarz's chief of staff over the past decade and enjoyed the work overall, it's nevertheless been an intense, demanding, "in-your-face" position that doesn't offer much work-life balance.

"This job is very hard, and it is very difficult," she said. "After 11 years, I just decided that it's time to look elsewhere."

The new position will pay Hibit an annual salary of $158,643. That represents a 33% raise over her current budgeted pay of $119,662.

Hibit has been Poloncarz's political confidante and a top administrator in his office since 2012. She has also served as the campaign manager for all of his election and re-election campaigns. In a note to staffers, Poloncarz praised her work, calling her hard-working, conscientious and pragmatic. His note said she was "leaving to pursue another career opportunity."

"Her guidance, vision and problem-solving abilities, and tremendous interpersonal skills will be missed here but will serve her well in her next position," Poloncarz wrote in his note to staff. "Whatever successes my administration has achieved can be directly attributed to the efforts and leadership of Jennifer."

Hibit said she's looking forward to applying the skills she's gained as chief of staff in her new post. She had previously spoken with Poloncarz about her need for change, and he has supported her. But while Hibit said she would again support Poloncarz in a run for re-election next year, she said she does not plan to serve as his campaign manager.

Hibit said she has had other job offers but that her position with the water authority allows her to continue working in public service.

At the water authority, Hibit will replace Human Resources Director Daniel NeMoyer, the county's former deputy parks commissioner, who is retiring after serving as a public relations staffer at the authority since 2005 and as an HR director since 2009, said Terrence McCracken, secretary to the authority who interviewed Hibit for the job.

The water authority employees roughly 250 employees, compared with the 4,500 jobs in the county administration.

The non-competitive civil service position was posted on the Erie County Water Authority's website for several weeks in June and early July. Hibit was the only applicant, said McCracken and authority Chairman Jerome Schad. The authority board met in closed session on Thursday to finalize details of the job, but did not publicly vote on Hibit's hiring, which is typical for civil service posts, McCracken said.

Both Schad and McCracken praised her work ethic and skills.

"I think she’s a particularly, really strong talent," Schad said, adding that he was unaware she had any interest in leaving the County Executive's Office until the water authority job opened up.

Hibit is a Niagara University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She begins her work at the water authority Aug. 8.