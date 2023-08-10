In the aftermath of the December blizzard that killed 47 people, Buffalo, Erie County and state officials each demanded reports analyzing their disaster response and what needs to change before the next catastrophic weather event strikes.

Buffalo released its report in June. The state released its report last week.

Erie County has no plans to let the public read its report.

In response to a request by The Buffalo News, representatives for the County Executive's Office said the county's post-blizzard analysis is an internal document. Requests to speak with County Executive Mark Poloncarz this week were declined. No response has been provided yet to a Freedom of Information Law request that The Buffalo News submitted on Monday for a copy of the records.

Back in January, Poloncarz said he was demanding that every department head produce a report for him about their strengths and weaknesses related to the storm response. Those reports were due to the County Executive's Office by Jan. 13.

"Then we're going to do the big after-action analysis, with all the key players that need to be there, afterwards," he said at the time. "So that'll include every department I control, Sheriff's Office, representatives from New York State and others that we feel should be there for our after-action review to determine, 'OK, what worked well? What could have been done differently? What did we try that didn't work that we could have done something else?' "

When The Buffalo News asked back then if that report would be public, Poloncarz said it was an internal document, but he planned to talk about the results, including what went well and lessons learned. County officials confirmed this week that the report was completed and "has been used to inform months of post-storm actions and policy changes."

Poloncarz is campaigning this year for re-election to an unprecedented fourth term and has spoken in forward-looking terms about improvements being made to the county's blizzard preparedness and response. But he has sidestepped in-depth discussions about where the county fell short.

Instead, he has discussed new investments in snow equipment and vehicles and the need to make better use of the Emergency Alert System.

He and other county leaders have also discussed the hiring the State University at Albany to create a blizzard rating system and improve public communications during such weather emergencies. County leaders agreed in June to spend $350,000 over 18 months to accomplish this with help from the University at Albany, home of the Center for Excellence for Weather and Climate Analytics.

The County Executive's Office provided a summary page of 17 bullet points outlining changes the county has made because of the Christmas week blizzard. In response to Buffalo News questions about why the county won't release its post-blizzard analysis when both the city and the state have, county representatives stated that Poloncarz has already talked about the county's blizzard response efforts.

"County Executive Poloncarz has spoken extensively about the response to the Christmas Blizzard and the County’s comprehensive plan to address the unique challenges that the Blizzard presented going forward," said spokesman Peter Anderson in an email.

What other reports found

Both the city and state blizzard analyses mentioned a few Erie County shortcomings, though neither report was designed to look closely at county government actions.

The city report criticized the county's dispatch software, which allows only 25 calls to be viewed at a time, as hampering storm response and resulting in a backlog of 1,100 emergency calls, some of which were duplicative. The report also criticized the county decision to delay enactment of a driving ban until the morning the blizzard arrived.

"Seven people died in Erie County because of what officials have characterized as a delayed EMS response due to backlogged calls, unplowed streets, and stranded vehicles causing blockages," stated the New York University report commissioned by the city. "It is likely that the problem of stranded vehicles was related to the timing for closing roads, a decision controlled by Erie County."

Erie County representatives were not interviewed by New York University researchers for the city report.

The state report, meanwhile, pointed out that the county used emergency management communication software that interfaced with the state, but it was difficult for county personnel to use because they weren't as familiar with it as they needed to be, so the state "lacked critical information" needed to support response efforts, "which delayed the delivery of assistance." The report recommends the state provide better training to end users.

Legislators respond

County legislators said they have not seen a copy of the county's post-blizzard report but they plan to request it. The County Legislature is currently on an August recess.

Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said he thinks the report is worth receiving and publicly discussing to see if there's more room for improvement.

"Once we come back from session, I’ll probably just make an inquiry to the administration to see if that’s something they’re willing to share with the Legislature," he said. "I don’t see why they wouldn’t."

Republican Minority Leader John Mills, R-Orchard Park, said he also believes it's important that Poloncarz make the report public. He, too, plans to ask for it.

"I don’t understand why he wouldn’t release it to the Legislature and to the public," said Mills, who lived through last year's blizzard and the Blizzard of '77. "Millions and millions of dollars, plus lives, were lost. What’s he hiding? We should have all the information we need."

New steps forward

While Poloncarz has withheld the report, he and other county leaders have spoken publicly during the first half of this year about changes and investments to improve the county's blizzard response going forward.

More utility vehicles with tank-like tracks, which can travel through heavy snow, are being allocated to the Sheriff's Office and the Parks Department. The county has also ordered two "military grade" industrial snowblowers and signed agreements with local snowmobile clubs so that their trail-grooming equipment can be used to assist with rescues.

With blizzard behind him, Sheriff Garcia plans to be better prepared for next catastrophic storm Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said some early decisions have already been made about ways the Sheriff's Office can improve the county's response.

In response to criticism that Poloncarz didn't enact a driving ban early enough during the blizzard, county officials said the county will increase pre-emptive driving bans. The county also plans to pre-position high lifts in the city to open up hospitals and the downtown corridor. High lifts also will be stationed near fire companies, and the county will pair ambulances with tracked vehicles to enable better accessibility to patients in need of rescue.

Poloncarz has tapped Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera to work on better strategies for improving emergency preparedness in at-risk communities. Beginning next month, the county also plans to distribute thousands of home emergency kits to low-income families and seniors.