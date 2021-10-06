Poloncarz vetoes law allowing children ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with guns

In 2020, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported there 22 hunting accidents involving guns or crossbows, three of which were fatal. Two shooting accidents involved small game hunting by children ages 13 and 11, though the 11-year-old did not have a hunting license.

In his veto letter, Poloncarz referred to hunting accidents in the state and country in the past two years involving children under the age of 13. That included a boy who shot his father in the head and upper body last year. He also referred to local shooting deaths involving children that were not hunting related, pointing out that he reads all county fatality reports involving children.

"Each report is gut wrenching, knowing that a child's life was taken, often in a circumstance that was wholly preventable," he said. "We have it in our power to prevent a local child from becoming a 'statistic' regarding a hunting accident in our county. Neither myself, nor any future county executive, should ever have to read a child fatality report regarding the accidental death of a twelve- or thirteen-year-old child because this law went into effect under my signature."