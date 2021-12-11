Poloncarz urges regional approach to spending infrastructure windfall

Hochul offers backing for Kensington Expressway project Capping the inner-city section of the Kensington Expressway with parkland tops the governor's list of priorities for Buffalo-based infrastructure spending under the $1.2 trillion bill President Biden signed last month.

"They really stressed that your community, your county should be involved in your regional transportation planning organizations to help decide where those dollars go and what projects should be submitted," Poloncarz said.

Unlike the money doled out under the two huge pandemic-related economic stimulus bills, funding under the recently signed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will not go to localities in lump sums that they could spend largely as they see fit. Instead, much of the transportation funding under the bill will be parceled out to states, which will work with localities to decide which projects to fund.

However, $100 billion in infrastructure funding will be set aside for grants for projects in communities that will have to submit proposals spelling out why they should get the money.

"There are some projects that are just so large that you're going to basically have an opportunity to bid on it to show that it's a value to your region," Poloncarz said.

An estimated $4.2 billion in infrastructure funding is projected to come to the Buffalo metro area in the coming years, and much of it will likely fund smaller-scale road and bridge projects, the replacement of lead water lines and more robust broadband internet service.

