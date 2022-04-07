Poloncarz to announce spending priorities that 'build a community'

If Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has a theme for his State of the County address at 4 p.m. Thursday , promoting efforts that "build a community" and bring people together would be it.

The Buffalo Bills may be the most obvious example of that goal, so it is fitting that he will deliver the address from the team's Fieldhouse in Orchard Park. But the venue also will highlight his support for the deal reached last week to build the new stadium.

Poloncarz's upbeat annual message – the first in-person State of the County address he has held in three years – is meant to showcase millions of dollars worth of investments that have been made in Erie County over the last few years and to promote new initiatives that he hopes will be supported.

"It's going to focus on issues of resilience," he told The Buffalo News, reflecting on how Covid-19 has contributed to a more polarized and divided community. "The county, in itself, cannot solve the issues that are politicizing and creating divisiveness, but hopefully, we can do things to help bring the community together."

To help achieve his goal, he will also announce new county investments in schools, arts and cultural organizations and county infrastructure. A "Back-on-Track Agenda" will package several planned county programs aimed at helping local youth recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poloncarz can afford to be generous this year because the county budget surplus for last year is slated to exceed $150 million and sales tax revenue is expected to continue growing. Thanks to year-end budget surplus money and leftover federal stimulus and Covid-19 related relief money, Poloncarz will announce multiple programs and investments that he is optimistic the County Legislature will approve.

Millions in arts and cultural grants

High among the announcements is a planned allocation of $25 million from the county's 2021 budget surplus to fund one-time construction upgrades and repairs for arts and cultural organizations.

Aimed primarily, but not exclusively, toward helping small and medium-sized arts and cultural groups, this new pot of money would award grants for everything from minor repairs to major renovations, Poloncarz told The News this week.

It might normally be impossible for a smaller cultural organization to raise the money for a $200,000 roof, for instance, but with one-time county assistance, that work could be done, he said.

"This will be separate from the other capital funding that we normally do, that we bond for, that we have have done before for large organizations, whether it's the zoo, the library, the history museum, Albright-Knox Art Gallery," he said.

Erie County has a history of providing some operating support for arts and cultural organizations of all sizes, but the county does not typically assist smaller organizations with renovation, repair and construction-related costs unless they are considered major regional draws.

This fund is expected to carry over from year to year until all the funds are depleted.

Helping ECC avoid bankruptcy

Poloncarz has spoken in grave terms about the future of SUNY Erie Community College, saying that without a serious structural changes at the three-campus community college, the college may run out of money.

"The college has some really, really significant shortfalls that, if not addressed, could result in the bankruptcy of the college in the next few years," he told The News.

To help avoid this, Poloncarz wants to spend $2.5 million in budget surplus money to offer an early retirement incentive for ECC faculty and administrations, which could result in annual savings of up to $6 million, he said.

No more library fines

As first reported Wednesday, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system is expected to eliminate overdue fines, as well as some fees for library card holders. In keeping with a growing trend across the country, the county libraries will no longer assess daily overdue fines to patrons.

The elimination of fines is expected to improve library access, particularly for low-income residents, and encourage greater library usage overall. The library system has already cleared all outstanding overdue daily fines in library card user accounts, as well as hold and unclaimed pick-up fees. More details are expected after the library board meets on April 21.

Big investment in sewers

The county is leveraging federal stimulus money to improve the county sewer systems. That includes an $80 million investment in the Southtowns sewage treatment plant to help ensure the future of clean water locally, Poloncarz said.

This expansion is expected to be the single largest investment in the county's sewer infrastructure in decades.

Mental health app

The county is developing a mobile app that would make it easier for parents to identify and reach out to mental health services in the community, Poloncarz said. Even though the county has many mental health programs, parents often don't know how to find them, he added.

The new app would enable parents to identify mental health issues that their children may be struggling with and match them with organizations and programs designed to treat people with those issues.

Air filters for all classrooms

The county will purchase up to 11,000 stand-alone, medical-grade air filters for every public, private and charter school classroom in Erie County, Poloncarz said. As The News first reported Wednesday, the air filters, expected to cost the county between $5 million and $6 million, are made by Buffalo-based manufacturer Austin Air and are designed to capture Covid-19 viruses and other germs and airborne pollutants.

Each filter is expected to last five years before requiring replacement. Replacement filters would become costs borne by the schools or school districts.

Countywide broadband network

In the long-delayed effort to build a countywide high-speed internet backbone across Erie County, the county is wrapping up the design of ErieNet, a fiber-optic network expected to be well over 400 miles long when complete.

The County Legislature has already approved $34 million to be spent on the ErieNet effort. Construction is expected to start later this year, Poloncarz said.

Money for the new Bills stadium

Poloncarz will also address the county's commitment to spend $250 million for the construction of a new Bills stadium in Orchard Park that would be owned by the state. Of the $250 million, $75 million would be paid in cash thanks to the county's 2021 year-end surplus, the remainder would be borrowed. Poloncarz said the county debt is not expected to grow significantly since a lot of county debt has already been retired or will soon be retired.

While this is not news, the State of the County address is being hosted in the Buffalo Bills Fieldhouse – normally closed to the public – because Poloncarz considers the terms of the 30-year stadium deal to be a point of pride, despite criticism of the amount of public money being earmarked for the deal.

Poloncarz told The News that he concedes the new stadium will not be a major economic generator for the region, but that doesn't mean there's no value attached to keeping the Bills in Western New York.

"Our population is growing. Our community is strong, post-Covid," Poloncarz said. "And the last thing that we need is to lose a football team that has been in our heart and soul for 60 years. We're not getting that team back if it moves."

