Poloncarz tests positive for Covid-19, will work from home while he recovers

When Covid-19 was still a new raging public health crisis and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was holding weekly news conferences on the matter, he debunked social media chatter saying he had contracted the virus.

He said that if he ever got the virus, he would let everyone know.

This week, he got the virus and he let everyone know.

"Well, after nearly 3 years since the start of the pandemic, I tested positive for COVID this morning and will be working from home for the next few days," he announced Tuesday on Twitter. "I have a cough and had a mild fever but would be in much worse shape if not for being vaccinated and boosted. Unfortunately, I did attend a few events during the last 48 hours and came in contact with many people. If you came in contact with me please monitor your health."

He said he would work from home, including on negotiations for a new stadium deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Well, after nearly 3 years since the start of the pandemic, I tested positive for COVID this morning and will be working from home for the next few days. I have a cough and had a mild fever but would be in much worse shape if not for being vaccinated and boosted. 1/2 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 13, 2022

Poloncarz said his doctor prescribed him Paxlovid, a Covid-recovery drug meant to shorten the duration of symptoms.

He is isolating at home alone, has canceled all in-person appointments for the next five days or so, and handling other things by videoconference and phone.

One of those calls was a conference call Tuesday morning between the state and county negotiating teams on the Bills stadium deal.

"You can't slow up the negotiations just because I didn't feel well," he said, noting that negotiations have been moving much more swiftly as of late. "It’s not like I’m exceptionally sick and can’t do anything. I’m just not feeling wonderful."

Poloncarz said he doesn't know where he contracted Covid-19 because he had attended several events and holiday parties in recent days, including his own holiday gathering at Shea's Performing Arts Center last Wednesday and the county-sponsored Santa Land event at Chestnut Ridge Park on Saturday. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was unaware of any close contacts who tested positive.