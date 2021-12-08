Poloncarz shares Erie County's Covid woes with colleagues in D.C. forum

WASHINGTON – Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and four of his big-county colleagues traveled to the National Press Club Wednesday to talk about how they planned to spend the money the federal government showered on them in response to the pandemic.

But like the nation at large, they struggled to get past the pandemic and its politics.

"I've had death threats" from opponents of Erie County's attempts to control Covid-19, Poloncarz said in his characteristic, matter-of-fact tone.

And while his recent decision to reimpose an indoor mask mandate prompted a protest outside his office, Poloncarz didn't seem to be bothered by the fierce opposition he's facing.

"I look at it as: 'Yes, not everyone's going to be happy. But in the end, am I doing the right thing to protect my public?' " Poloncarz, who is up for re-election for a fourth term in 2023, said. "If that means I get voted out next time around, I can live with that. Because at the end of the day, that allows me to put my head on the pillow at night and sleep ... I'd rather sleep and do the right thing, even if it's not popular with everyone, than do the thing that's popular with everyone but more lives are taken as a result."