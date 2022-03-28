Poloncarz says new stadium deal would result in no increase in Erie County taxes

The county executive intends to allocate $75 million from the county's year-end budget surplus for 2021 to cover a portion of the $250 million cost. That is not expected to be any burden on the county since it currently estimates it will close its 2021 budget books with a surplus of more than $150 million. The remainder of the county share would borrowed.

That borrowing is not expected to require an increase in property taxes to cover, he said.

Because Erie County would no longer own the stadium under the terms of the new deal, the greatest financial benefit to the county is that it would no longer be on the hook for any specific, future capital or operating assistance, Poloncarz said.

Erie County now pays about $7 million a year in operating and construction, renovation and maintenance-related assistance.

That would go away, but the county would be required to contribute to a capital improvement account that would be funded by county surcharges generated by ticketing, marketing and concessions, he said.